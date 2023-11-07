Strong Supply Chains: Kearney partners publish new book with 'an inspiring and practical vision' on how to rethink operations

Authors Suketu Gandhi , Michael F. Strohmer , Marc Lakner , Tiffany Hickerson , and Sherri He explore five principles for supply chain leaders to win in a volatile world.

The book will be available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more from November 7 .

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney is proud to announce the launch of Strong Supply Chains Through Resilient Operations, a guide to navigating the supply chain turmoil of recent years and rethinking operations for competitive advantage in a volatile environment, authored by five Kearney partners.

Published by Wiley, the book explores five principles—empowering the supply base, operating for the customer, building resilient teams, combining AI with human judgment, and embracing sustainability—to transform an operations strategy. While every transformation is unique, these five principles will be present in every journey, and the authors help readers to think through their transformation end to end—from strategy, to action, to scenario planning for the future.

Strong Supply Chains features expertise from across Kearney's global offices, offering a worldwide perspective that supply chain executives can benefit from, regardless of where they are based.

Early reviews for the book include:

"Analytics and AI, among other technologies, can help businesses build a more agile and resilient supply chain. This book provides insight into how businesses can combine technology and other operational improvements to achieve meaningful change and growth." – Pallaw Sharma, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Cisco

"An inspiring and practical vision for a more resilient supply chain—and full of examples of how companies are already transforming to achieve long-term success in a volatile world. […] Strongly recommend."– Frank Wang, Chief Strategy Officer, Master Kong

"Embedded resilience and agility in the supply chain are foundations for the future success of many businesses. It also becomes a competitive edge. This book provides rich content on the 'how'!" – Dirk Holbach, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Henkel

Strong Supply Chains Through Resilient Operations will be available from November 7 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org, and more.

Authors

Suketu Gandhi is Global Co-Lead, Operations and Performance, at Kearney

Michael F. Strohmer is Global Co-Lead and Europe Lead, Operations and Performance, at Kearney

Marc Lakner is Managing Partner DACH, Member of the European Leadership Team, at Kearney

Tiffany Hickerson is a Partner at Kearney in the Operations and Performance practice

Sherri He is Managing Director and Partner, Kearney Greater China

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been a trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone. Learn more at http://www.kearney.com.

