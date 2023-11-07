Omigo is Now Brondell: Leading Manufacturer of Bidets in North America Consolidates DTC Start-Up, Strengthening Foothold in Bidet Marketplace and Expanding Customer Reach.

Brondell continues to prioritize healthier bathroom hygiene for all, with feature-rich bidets that help reduce the deforestation and resource waste associated with toilet paper manufacturing.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brondell, a science-backed pioneer in innovative health and personal care technologies, is excited to announce the consolidation of Omigo, the father-and-son startup applauded for selling tens of thousands of direct-to-consumer bidets in US and Canadian markets. Brondell will leverage its retailer partnerships to launch Omigo into the mass market, offering Omigo products to a wider audience at a compelling price.

"We're excited to introduce Brondell customers to Omigo's fresh, playful outlook on personal hygiene while readying its products for retail," says Brondell President Steve Scheer. "For 20 years, Brondell has been laser focused on bringing healthy, planet-friendly solutions to every space: from homes and offices to commercial settings. With Omigo, we'll reach untapped demographics and spaces, further reducing the environmental impact of toilet paper while helping people live more comfortably and sustainably."

Brondell is the leading manufacturer of bidets in North America and is proud to be a 1% for the Planet product partner. Featured products in the Brondell + 1% for the Planet Collection include the company's SimpleSpa Eco Bidet Attachments, made from 65% recycled plastic. One percent of sales on partnership products are donated to fully-vetted environmental nonprofits. Brondell also works directly with select 1% for the Planet organizations, including Surfrider Foundation and World Toilet Organization. Through partnership campaigns, Brondell provides volunteer hours and mission amplification to nonprofits dedicated to protecting the environment.

Built upon a strong foundation of past innovation and a shared commitment to planet-friendly designs, this strategic maneuver supports the sustainability initiatives of both brands: reducing the deforestation and resource waste associated with toilet paper manufacturing while delivering cleaner, more luxurious personal hygiene for users. Brondell will continue to deliver industry-leading bathroom solutions that push consumer and commercial demand for high performance products coupled with a reduced ecological footprint.

"Both Tom and I are thrilled to bring Omigo bidets to a larger audience," says founder Thomas Lotrecchiano. "We're ready to harness Brondell's customer base and retail partnerships—so that bidets can become the standard in all North American bathrooms, wiping out toilet paper waste."

About Brondell

With 20 years in the industry, Brondell is known for developing products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint for healthier spaces and routines. The company focuses on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, commercial spaces, and beyond. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, third-party certifications, and the leverage of smart technology for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage. Each product in Brondell's ecosystem of solutions is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday life, so that things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are better for both people and the planet.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban-backed company with a retail presence in 4,500+ stores throughout North America, including Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart. The company acquired Nebia in February 2023, expanding its Bathe category, and building an investment in innovative, water-saving technology.

About Omigo

Co-founded in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2017 by Tom and Thomas Lotrecchiano, Omigo bidets are an easy, affordable, and sustainable upgrade for North American households. Known for high-quality bidet attachments, premium electronic bidet seats, and a dose of cheeky bathroom humor, Omigo takes pride in making better personal hygiene easily accessible and achievable. The company expanded into bathroom accessories in 2021, offering intuitive solutions to further combat toilet paper waste.

