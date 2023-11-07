Miami International Holdings Reports October 2023 Trading Results; YTD Options and Equities Volumes at Record Levels with MIAX Pearl Equities Reaching a Record 2.38% Market Share

Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported October 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)
(PRNewsfoto/MIAX)(PRNewswire)

October 2023 and Year-to-Date Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 128.3 million contracts, a 19.6% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 14.56%, a 12.6% increase YoY. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached a record 1.3 billion contracts, a 25.2% increase YoY.
  • MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 50.3 million contracts, an 8.2% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 5.70%, a 1.9% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a record YTD volume of 534.2 million contracts, up 18.7% from the same period in 2022.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 53.4 million contracts, a 48.8% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.06%, a 40.1% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Options reached a record YTD volume of 552.6 million contracts, up 55.8% from the same period in 2022.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ set a number of records including a monthly volume of 5.6 billion shares, a 114.3% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 2.38%, a 120.9% increase YoY. MIAX Pearl Equities reached a record YTD volume of 37.9 billion shares, up 51.7% from the same period in 2022. In addition, MIAX Pearl Equities set a daily market share record of 2.77% on October 19, 2023, with a record daily volume of 333.2 million shares.
  • In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 238,404 contracts, a 29.0% increase YoY and a 24.1% increase from September 2023.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.


Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

 MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Sep-23

% Chg

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg


Trading Days

22

21


20


209

209



U.S. Equity Options Industry

881,187,563

829,648,516

6.2 %

763,134,859

15.5 %

8,441,344,665

7,952,581,435

6.1 %


MIAX Exchange Group

128,285,624

107,262,817

19.6 %

116,458,284

10.2 %

1,337,877,239

1,068,416,653

25.2 %


MIAX Options

50,250,770

46,440,650

8.2 %

46,537,747

8.0 %

534,190,112

449,986,492

18.7 %


MIAX Pearl

53,356,464

35,849,633

48.8 %

47,901,118

11.4 %

552,571,597

354,767,859

55.8 %


MIAX Emerald

24,678,390

24,972,534

-1.2 %

22,019,419

12.1 %

251,115,530

263,662,302

-4.8 %


Multi-Listed Options ADV

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Sep-23

% Chg

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg


U.S. Equity Options Industry

40,053,980

39,507,072

1.4 %

38,156,743

5.0 %

40,389,209

38,050,629

6.1 %


MIAX Exchange Group

5,831,165

5,107,753

14.2 %

5,822,914

0.1 %

6,401,327

5,112,041

25.2 %


MIAX Options

2,284,126

2,211,460

3.3 %

2,326,887

-1.8 %

2,555,934

2,153,045

18.7 %


MIAX Pearl

2,425,294

1,707,125

42.1 %

2,395,056

1.3 %

2,643,883

1,697,454

55.8 %


MIAX Emerald

1,121,745

1,189,168

-5.7 %

1,100,971

1.9 %

1,201,510

1,261,542

-4.8 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Sep-23

% Chg

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg


MIAX Exchange Group

14.56 %

12.93 %

12.6 %

15.26 %

-4.6 %

15.85 %

13.43 %

18.0 %


MIAX Options

5.70 %

5.60 %

1.9 %

6.10 %

-6.5 %

6.33 %

5.66 %

11.8 %


MIAX Pearl

6.06 %

4.32 %

40.1 %

6.28 %

-3.5 %

6.55 %

4.46 %

46.7 %


MIAX Emerald

2.80 %

3.01 %

-7.0 %

2.89 %

-2.9 %

2.97 %

3.32 %

-10.3 %



Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Sep-23

% Chg

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Trading Days

22

21


20


209

209


U.S. Equities Industry

234,073

241,264

-3.0 %

206,831

13.2 %

2,288,834

2,517,634

-9.1 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

5,562

2,595

114.3 %

3,730

49.1 %

37,938

25,004

51.7 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

253

124

104.6 %

187

35.6 %

182

120

51.7 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

2.38 %

1.08 %

120.9 %

1.80 %

31.8 %

1.66 %

0.99 %

66.9 %


Futures & Options Trading Volume and Open
Interest for MGEX, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures Contracts

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Sep-23

% Chg

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Trading Days

22

21


20


209

209


MGEX Total

238,404

184,807

29.0 %

192,064

24.1 %

2,429,927

2,895,436

-16.1 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures

221,592

136,879

61.9 %

171,059

29.5 %

2,131,897

2,116,147

0.7 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options

3,560

3,234

10.1 %

2,839

25.4 %

65,688

61,246

7.3 %

SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures

13,252

44,694

-70.3 %

18,166

-27.1 %

232,342

718,043

-67.6 %

Average Daily Volume

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Sep-23

% Chg

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

MGEX Total

10,837

8,800

23.1 %

9,603

12.9 %

11,626

13,854

-16.1 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures

10,072

6,518

54.5 %

8,553

17.8 %

10,200

10,125

0.7 %

Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options

162

154

5.2 %

142

14.1 %

314

293

7.3 %

SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures

602

2,128

-71.7 %

908

-33.7 %

1,112

3,436

-67.6 %

Open Interest

Oct-23

Oct-22

% Chg

Sep-23

% Chg


MGEX Total

88,132

63,330

39.2 %

75,234

17.1 %


Hard Red Spring Wheat – Futures

78,416

54,681

43.4 %

67,764

15.7 %


Hard Red Spring Wheat – Options

9,186

8,108

13.3 %

6,725

36.6 %


SPIKES Volatility Index – Futures

530

541

-2.0 %

745

-28.9 %




About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), LedgerX LLC (LedgerX), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

LedgerX is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. LedgerX offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about LedgerX visit www.ledgerx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-october-2023-trading-results-ytd-options-and-equities-volumes-at-record-levels-with-miax-pearl-equities-reaching-a-record-2-38-market-share-301979536.html

SOURCE MIAX

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.