GoDaddy Introduces Small Business Gift Guide: The Perfect Shopping Destination for Unique and Authentic Gifts

This holiday season GoDaddy makes supporting small businesses easier than ever

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, introduced the GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide, a curated collection of unique and authentic products from small businesses spanning the United States. GoDaddy's 2023 Gift Guide showcases an array of exceptional gifts, making it easier than ever for shoppers to shop small and discover one-of-a-kind items.

GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide (PRNewswire)

"With the GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide, supporting small businesses is just a click away."

Each small business featured in the gift guide offers unique gifts backed by their own inspirational stories. When you select an item to share, you're not only helping a small business, you're celebrating the season — creating lasting memories with those you care about.

"For the past few years, our internal gift guides helped GoDaddy employees shop from our customers during the holiday season," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Fara Howard. "This year, we decided to flip the script and facilitate the discovery of small businesses for everyone. With the GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide, supporting small businesses is just a click away."

The GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide offers a diverse range of products from GoDaddy customers, ranging from handcrafted skis produced by a Utah-based company to stylish handmade makeup bags from a Diné-owned business. Shoppers can even gift the future of golf with a high-tech golf bag created by a former professional golfer and coach. The GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide is a testament to the rich tapestry of talent that exists within the small business community.

As the holiday season approaches, the GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide invites shoppers to make a difference by choosing to shop small and discover the remarkable, one-of-a-kind items that define the spirit of entrepreneurship. Make this year's celebrations extraordinary, one small business at a time.

To find and support all of the small businesses featured in the GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide, visit: GoDaddy.com/GiftGuide.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.