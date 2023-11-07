F&G Annuities & Life Expands Share Repurchase Authorization by $25 Million

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's share repurchase authorization by $25 million to an aggregate of $50 million.

From inception of the share repurchase program on March 21, 2023 to November 6, 2023, the Company has repurchased 868,930 shares of common stock for $18.3 million, at an average price of $21.07 per share. This brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $31.7 million.

Purchases may be made from time to time by the Company in the open market at prevailing market prices or, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, through privately negotiated transactions or accelerated share repurchase transactions through November 6, 2026.

About F&G

F&G Annuities and Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

Contact:

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker

SVP of Investor & External Relations

Investor.relations@fglife.com

515.330.3307

