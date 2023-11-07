DSG Embarks on Exciting Expansion Project in Ames, Iowa

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG), a leading distributor of innovative products and services, proudly celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Ames, Iowa, on November 6, 2023. This significant milestone marks the start of construction and reaffirms DSG's dedication to delivering outstanding service in the area. The facility is slated for opening in 2024.

(L to R): Andy Guenther, Regional Sales Mgr; Joel Taverna, Logistics Director; Bryan Gohn, Business Mgr; Josh Thoreson, Facilities Mgr; Mike Meiresonne, COO; Bill Johnson, Choice Commercial; Dan Culhane, Ames Chamber CEO; Mark Lewis, CFBSI President; Paul Sanders Jr, Area Mgr; Brooks Kirby, Integration Mgr; Cade Kirkpatrick, Quotations Mgr; Craig Sackett, Ames Branch Mgr; John Hollinrake, Deputy State Director for Sen Joni Ernst; and Emily Schwickerath, District Director for US Rep Randy Feestra (PRNewswire)

Located at 2155 Bailey Ave in Ames, IA, the new 30,000-square-foot facility offers a strategically positioned site, easily accessible from Dayton Avenue, providing quick connections to I-35 and Highway 30. DSG has proudly served the Ames market for the past six decades.

Several esteemed guests attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Dan Culhane, President and CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce; John Hollinrake, Deputy State Director for US Senator Joni Ernst; Emily Schwickerath, District Director for US Congressman Randy Feestra; Bill Johnson, Developer with Choice Commercial; Mark Lewis, President of Cedar Falls Building Systems Inc.; along with Jan Williams, Nikki Fischer, Dylan Kline, Steven Lawrence, Ottie Maxey, and Emory Widlowski, all representing the Ames Chamber of Commerce. Also present were members of DSG's executive, regional, and branch leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to announce this investment in Ames, Iowa. Our new warehouse facility will provide increased capacity to serve not only our current waterworks business in the Ames market but also the ability to grow into the broader DSG offering across Iowa. We are furthering our commitment to bring a world-class customer experience to the customers, employee owners, and communities we serve," said Paul Kennedy, President and CEO of DSG. He continued, "We are celebrating our 125th year, and with years of success in Ames, we eagerly anticipate the opportunities this expansion will bring to Ames and the broader community."

About DSG:

DSG is proudly independent and one of the most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee owned company with more than 1,000 employee-owners in more than 54 locations across eight states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. To learn more about DSG and its comprehensive range of services, please visit www.dsgsupply.com

DSG 125 (PRNewswire)

