Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences

Everyone's invited to "Live the music" as Deezer embraces shared experiences and a new brand identity with a purple heart at its core.

PARIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR) is reinventing itself as an experience services platform, with expression and connection as guiding principles to help artists, fans and partners to be and belong through music. To highlight the transformation and recharge people's emotional connection to the brand, Deezer is refreshing its visual identity.

"We have transformed Deezer over the past two years, and today marks a key milestone as we introduce our new identity and logo, while showcasing how our product is evolving into a platform where people can experience and live the music in a way that cannot be found anywhere else," said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer. "Love for music, and helping people be and belong through music have always been at the heart of Deezer, and it is time for us to embark on this new journey where we reinforce that commitment to fans, artists and partners."

The company now embraces a bold, fresh, and quirky personality, brought to life through a striking new visual profile, and a unique purple heart logo. Matching the new direction, Deezer is also introducing an enhanced user experience and design in the app, to inspire and empower music fans to "Live the music" through personalized experiences.

"Refreshing our visual identity gives us an opportunity to tell our story in a more emotional way, connecting with music fans, artists and strategic partners through visual cues that let people know that with Deezer, they can live the music to the fullest," said Maria Garrido, CMO, Deezer. "It's a necessary step in our evolution as a brand and as a company, ushering in a new era and empowering everyone to be and belong through music."

The new Deezer brand was revealed on November 7th at Deezer Drop, a celebratory event at La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris.

Deezer is one of the world's largest independent music experiences platforms, connecting fans with artists and creating ways for people to Live the music. The company provides access to a full-range catalog of high-quality music, lossless HiFi audio and industry-defining features on a scalable platform available in 180+ countries. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US, all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. By building strategic partnerships in key markets across Europe and the Americas, Deezer keeps delivering brand value and end-user engagement across a wide variety of industries, including telecommunications, media, audio hardware and e-retail. As an industry thought leader, Deezer was the first platform to introduce a new monetization model since the inception of music streaming, designed to better reward the artists, and the music that fans value the most. Deezer is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR. ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and is also part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European high-growth tech companies, and its associated index.

