AU10TIX Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX , a global technology leader in identity verification and management, today announced that it has been acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in the latest Gartner Market Guide for Identity Verification .

AU10TIX was recognized among other identity verification vendors that, according to the Market Guide, represent the core, extension, and transformation of the market. Vendors were chosen based on criteria such as unique and innovative identity verification capabilities, frequent inquiries about AU10TIX and other Gartner clients and representation of specific market segments or regions.

The listed vendors in this research represent what's core in the market, what extends it, and what will transform it. They were selected based on one or more of the following criteria:

Vendors offering capabilities that support identity verification in ways that are unique, innovative and/or demonstrate forward-looking product strategies.

Frequent inquiries by Gartner clients about a particular vendor for identity verification use cases.

Vendors that represent particular market segments or geographic regions, thus helping to illustrate the breadth of the market.

Fair representation from year to year, with rotation of vendors that may have previously met the above requirements, but were omitted simply due to space restrictions.

Gartner states in the Market Guide: "Identity verification helps deliver security, compliance and trust across use cases. Security and risk management leaders must differentiate between vendors based on features that augment core identity verification, novel implementation approaches and the ability to handle AI-enabled attack vectors."

The Market Guide also emphasizes the broad scope of identity verification use cases in today's digital interactions. It raises concerns about generative AI and deepfake technologies, and reports an increase in client inquiries regarding the integrity of identity verification due to potential deepfake attacks. To address these concerns, Gartner advises security and risk management leaders to prioritize deepfake detection as a key requirement and to be cautious of vendors not actively discussing their capabilities in this area.

AU10TIX's cutting-edge identity verification solutions are at the forefront of addressing emerging digital threats such as deepfakes. Its Serial Fraud Monitor utilizes AI-driven detection to stop presentation and injection attacks, ensuring the authenticity of your customer's identity. By incorporating advanced neural network technology and behavioral pattern analysis, AU10TIX's deepfake detection goes beyond conventional measures. This innovative approach, coupled with multi-modal biometric authentication and multi-modal liveness checks, enables AU10TIX to spot perfectly rendered deepfakes and mitigate the risk of financial and reputational damage.

"The Market Guide supports our conviction that the alarming surge in cybercrime and digital fraud demands a more robust form of identity verification," said Dan Yerushalmi, CEO of AU10TIX. "AU10TIX is committed to empowering organizations to offer secure and hassle-free access to digital assets and money. This requires a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge technologies, including multimodal biometric authentication, multi-modal liveness checks, advanced deepfake detection models, and robust measures to thwart presentation and injection attacks."

AU10TIX was also recently included in two other Gartner reports. The company was acknowledged for its Age Verification technologies in Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security, published on October 6, 2023, and named as a Sample Vendor in Emerging Tech: Top 4 Security Risks of GenAI, published on August 10, 2023.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, a global identity intelligence leader headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation – and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF ). For more information, visit AU10TIX.com .

