INDOCHINO DEBUTS 2023 BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY PROMOTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, announced their promotions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023. This year's deals highlight best selling products for both men and women, including the brand's beloved made to measure suits, starting at just $349, as well as high-quality outerwear and separates. For shoppers looking for a full wardrobe refresh, INDOCHINO's bundles will offer even greater discounts on multiple suits, pants or shirts.

Customers can take advantage of these savings beginning today, both in stores and online, and all deals will run through Thursday November 30th. By kicking-off their holiday promotions early, INDOCHINO is excited to provide customers the opportunity to order now and receive their new, custom pieces just in time for holiday festivities, or shop through the end of November to start 2024 with fresh made to measure essentials.

Please find all of INDOCHINO's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers detailed below:

Suits starting at $349

Premium Suits priced at $399

Luxury Suits at $429

Outerwear up to 40% off

Two Premium Suits for $749 , Two Luxury Suits for $824

Three Pant bundle for $327 , Five Shirt Bundle for $249

Shoppers can learn more, book showroom appointments and view all locations across North America at: www.indochino.com/showrooms.

