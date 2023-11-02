MARS IS MIXING UP THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH FIRST-EVER NEW DIGITAL EXPERIENCE - THE M&M'S® FLAVOR REMIX

M&M'S makes the fan-favorite innovation and in-store experience more accessible by bringing it online to MMS.com

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is offering an array of gifting options that are festive, fun and full of flavor. For the first time ever, the brand is bringing its fan-favorite in-store experience – Flavor ReMix – online to MMS.com. The perfect gift for everyone on your list, the innovative digital experience will give fans the chance to mix and match a custom blend of up to three M&M'S flavors and more in a gift jar or 2lb bulk candy bag. Brand fans and M&M'S gifters can mix favorites such as Caramel Cold Brew, Dark Chocolate Peanut, Fudge Brownie and Classic Milk Chocolate in their personalized combination.

For the first time ever, consumers can mix and match their favorite flavors of M&M’S online with Flavor ReMix. MMS.com is bringing this previously in-store only experience online to help make it more accessible for the holidays and throughout the year. (PRNewswire)

"Whether it's for family members, a co-worker, a holiday party hostess gift, or even a little treat for yourself, M&M'S are the best gift to spread holiday cheer," said Jarid Lukin, Global Sr. Director, M&M'S. "We decided to recreate the incredible color-wall of M&M'S from our Mars stores in a digital version with Flavor ReMix on MMS.com so we can reach more fans and inspire more moments of everyday happiness during the holiday season."

In addition to the Flavor ReMix, the brand is launching its annual Holiday Gift Guide on MMS.com. From themed gifts to personalized M&M'S Milk Chocolate color blends in acrylic gift jars, party favor packs, and candy dispensers, there are more ways to celebrate the season than ever before. Fans can choose from over 20 unique M&M'S colors, include custom messages, select various clip-art, and upload a photo to print on the candy, creating perfect personalized holiday party favors and gifts.

New to the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide this year, M&M'S fans can enjoy these seasonal additions:

Personalized M&M'S Gift Jar and Dispenser with Custom Packaging: Filled with your own custom blend of M&M'S, The Gift Jar and Candy Dispenser make for a sweet way to spread cheer this year.

Festive Party Favor Packs: Perfect as a holiday party favor or stocking stuffer, these customizable M&M'S Tree Party Favor Packs are packed with your personalized blend of M&M'S.

Holiday Gift Bottle: Your best bet when you want to celebrate! The perfect gift for events, the bottle is almost one foot tall, filled with personalized M&M'S and comes in a snowflake gift tube.

Holiday White Chocolate Toasty Vanilla M&M'S: Great for filling candy bowls and decorating cookies, M&M'S latest seasonal holiday flavor M&M'S Toasty Vanilla is available on MMS.com and at retailers nationwide. M&M'S Toasty Vanilla boasts warm vanilla notes coated in a white chocolate shell. New festive treats of the season also include M&M'S Minis Brownie Brittle, M&M'S Chocolate Bark and M&M'S Minis Hot Chocolate Bomb.

For more inspiration on how to make, bake and decorate with M&M'S this holiday season, visit MMS.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. To be among the first to know about future brand news, sign up for the M&M'S newsletter here.

