CertaSite expands local Indianapolis footprint

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaSite®, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced today that it has acquired Allied Safety Services ("Allied"), a fire extinguisher and kitchen suppression system business in Indianapolis, Ind. The acquisition is CertaSite's third in its home state of Indiana and 23rd overall.

CertaSite provides itself on the highest levels of customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance to customers across the Midwest. The company goes beyond compliance, focusing on partnerships and professionalism while providing customers a simplified and dependable solution to managing all the fire protection and life safety systems in commercial buildings.

"CertaSite is a company that I trust because they share my values and code of ethics for saving lives and protecting property," said Allied owner Bart Dixon. "With CertaSite, we have a unique opportunity to blend our knowledge base with a technology-based platform that offers new product lines, is professional and rooted in best practices, and provides significant value for customers."

With more than 50 years of presence in the area, Allied's reputation will allow it to grow under CertaSite within its current customer base and expand in new markets. All of Allied's employees retained their jobs in the acquisition to join the CertaSite family.

"We are grateful to Bart and the entire Allied family for their continued partnership throughout this process," said Jeff Wyatt, CEO of CertaSite. "We are committed to preserving the legacy these dedicated professionals built and recognize and respect their strong local presence."

CertaSite is a commercial fire protection and life safety company founded in 2018. We take a new approach to fire and life safety, going beyond compliance to give our clients an unmatched level of customer service and tech-based control over their fire and life safety systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, our team of experts serves 18 markets throughout the Midwest. Visit www.certasitepro.com for more information.

