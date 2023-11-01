ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS EMBRACES MEDITERRANEAN LIVING WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ROSEWOOD BLUE PALACE

Through the Creation of An Elevated Oasis on the Greek Islands, Rosewood Continues its Thoughtful Growth Across Europe

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known in Greek mythology as the birthplace of both Europe and the thunder god Zeus, Crete's captivating legacy has lived on through the centuries. Today, the island's crystal-clear waters, stunning white pebble beaches, and breathtaking mountainscapes continue to enchant visitors with their timeless beauty and allure. Marking Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®' entrance into Greece, the brand is thoughtfully expanding with the introduction of Rosewood Blue Palace. A reincarnation of a beloved resort, Crete's distinguished Blue Palace will reopen as part of the Rosewood portfolio in 2025 following a reimagination of the celebrated property. Owned by Phāea (Golf Residences S.A.), the new resort will be meticulously designed to reflect Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, with the entire resort experience inspired by the elegance of the Greek Islands.

Rosewood Blue Palace (PRNewswire)

Nestled between the small fishing village of Plaka and the elegant port of Elounda, Rosewood Blue Palace will be seamlessly integrated into its surroundings, offering an oasis that connects guests to Crete's culture and history. With a charming combination of eclectic boutiques, bright blue waters, and heartfelt hospitality, this coastal retreat has been intentionally selected for the brand's entrance into this highly coveted destination, offering a backdrop that is both chic and timeless. Set into the picturesque hillside and overlooking a private beach, Rosewood Blue Palace's spirit will be augmented by the brand's intuitive approach to bespoke service and experiential programming.

"With a compelling landscape that has fascinated explorers for centuries, we are delighted to mark our entrance into Greece with this stunning resort," said Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Crete is an ideal location for creating meaningful connections that bring our guests closer to the soul of the destination and takes them far beyond their expectations."

A seaside sanctuary, the resort will feature 154 rooms and suites, 85 of which will be accentuated with private pools for those seeking elevated seclusion. Rosewood Blue Palace's comprehensive renovation will feature interiors designed by the acclaimed Grecian firm, K-Studio, with a vision informed by Cretan tradition and identity. To help bring the resort's culinary program to new heights, the property has tapped renowned Greek-born, London-based interior designer Afroditi Krassa, to create the spaces that house the three of the resort's six restaurants and bars.

The dining program will be operated through these diverse outlets, which include several specialty restaurants and a beach club. The property's well-appointed bar will offer travelers expansive views of the stunning Spinalonga Island off the Gulf of Elounda and an all-day restaurant will source fresh produce from local purveyors and the property's on-site organic garden. The resort will serve as a luxury wellness escape, featuring an Asaya, Rosewood's holistic well-being concept, alongside a fitness center, movement studio, yoga pavilion, and dedicated areas for guests to explore hydrotherapy treatments. Three outdoor pools, including those designated for adults and children, will all feature panoramic deep-blue ocean views that will allow guests to experience the majestic tranquility of the island.

"Through two decades of dedication, Blue Palace has been our heart's endeavor, our family's legacy, and a testament to the true soul of Crete - a history marked by exceptional service and attention to detail. We could not have found a better partner than Rosewood, known for their mindful approach, timeless elegance and extraordinary experiences, for Blue Palace's next chapter" said Agapi and Costantza Sbokou, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Phāea. "Rosewood's commitment to preserving the essence of each destination aligns seamlessly with our vision for the resort, ensuring that every guest is enveloped in the warmth of genuine hospitality. Entrusting Blue Palace's legacy to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts allows us to embark on a new journey, nurturing our vision with Phāea."

A destination long admired by affluent travelers seeking natural beauty and authentic offerings, Crete is a natural fit for Rosewood's entrance into Greece. The re-imagination of the esteemed Rosewood Blue Palace is also the latest demonstration of the brand's ongoing evolution and growth approach that involves elevating existing and established properties to new heights. Rosewood Blue Palace will join a highly esteemed collection of European properties including Rosewood London, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, Rosewood Villa Magna, Rosewood Vienna and Rosewood Munich, with Rosewood Amsterdam and Rosewood Schloss Fuschl set to open over the next year.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com/en/blue-palace

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 32 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in 19 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture, and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas, and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook, Instagram, WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About Phāea

Phāea (Golf Residences SA.) is a private Greek family company passionately committed to reshaping the landscape. Inspired by the integrity of the Cretan soul, Phāea stands as a visionary in Greek Hospitality, dedicated to curating meaningful travel experiences for like-minded individuals. Marrying integrity with care, and expertise with passion, Phāea embraces innovation, sustainability, and family values to create concepts that honor people, guests, and associates alike. The company currently operates 4 hotel properties under the Phāea Brand, each reflecting a deep respect for the culture, heritage, and environment of Greece. As a female-led company, managed by second-generation hoteliers Agapi and Costantza Sbokou, Phāea aims to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality and evolve together with guests towards a kinder, more immersive version of travel.

Evident in every interaction, Phāea is dedicated to creating a truer, more timeless Greece that is worth celebrating.

For more information, please visit Phāea website.

Media Contacts:





North America United Kingdom Krista Ritterhoff Jessie Firmstone Nike Communications Purple PR Telephone: +1 914 374 1326 Telephone: +44 7908 579 303 Email: kritterhoff@nikecomm.com Email: jessie.firmstone@purplepr.com



Mainland China Hong Kong SAR Yvonne Ma Jaclyn Tsang Gusto Luxe Karla Otto Telephone: +86 15121020056 Telephone: +852 2575 7783 Email: yvonne.ma@gusto-luxe.com Email: jaclyn.tsang@karlaotto.com



Singapore

Livi Hay

Purple PR

Telephone: +65 9811 9179

Email: Livi.Hay@purplepr.com

Rosewood Blue Palace (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts