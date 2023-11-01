Philly Pretzel Factory Rolls Out Flavorful Lineup of Mouthwatering Dips

Nation's Largest Philly Style Pretzel Brand Elevates the Pretzel-Eating Experience with Limited Time Offer Dips Ranging from Sweet to Savory

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fresh-baked pretzel served "hot outta the oven" tastes great on its own, but dipping it in savory or sweet sauces adds a whole new twist to the experience. Holding true to its mission to "push the boundaries and foster an unforgettable snacking experience," Philly Pretzel Factory is rolling out a series of limited time offer dips for those who want to complement their beloved pretzels with an added burst of flavor.

The nation's largest Philly style pretzel brand baked up the following lineup of dips, designed to coincide with seasonal flavors:

Strawberries & Cream (Available now, while supplies last)

Cranberry Mustard (In stores by November 1, 2023 while supplies last)

Honey Champagne (In stores by December 1, 2023 while supplies last)

Coffee (In stores by January 2, 2024 while supplies last)

Cookies & Cream and Mint Cookies & Cream (In stores by March 1, 2024 while supplies last)

Dill Mustard (In stores by May 1, 2024 while supplies last)

"The dips add a whole new element of fun to the pretzel-eating experience," says Dan DiZio, Co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "Some people are pretzel purists. They might prefer the taste of our oven-fresh pretzels plain as they come – and that's okay too. We like to think of our new lineup of dips as an added boost for those who are more adventurous pretzel eaters."

Changing the Pretzel Game

Just in time to spice up holiday celebrations, Philly Pretzel Factory's Cranberry Mustard is a game-changer for fall parties, catering events, and Thanksgiving gatherings. "The Cranberry Mustard is definitely going to add a unique spin to snacking, offering a striking flavor to excite the taste buds," DiZio noted. "With this versatile dip, you can effortlessly change up the flavors and elevate your party spread game."

With an unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the evolving culinary landscape and continuously reimagining traditional favorites, Philly Pretzel Factory's new dips align perfectly with the brand's mission to push boundaries and foster an unforgettable snacking experience while keeping up to date with evolving customer trends. Each pretzel, made from a mix of only the finest and freshest ingredients, is hand twisted to ensure quality and authenticity. Party trays come in a variety of options with customers being able to choose from rivets, mini pretzels, and mini pretzel dogs.

A customer-first brand, Philly Pretzel Factory is always working to find new ways to reward its loyal customers. For example, the newly introduced Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a free subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. Anyone can sign up to be a VIP online by visiting phillypretzelfactory.com.

With over 150 franchised locations, both traditional and nontraditional, Philly Pretzel Factory is currently the largest Philly-style pretzel franchise in the world and is continuing to grow its footprint across the country.

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at over 150 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. Philly Pretzel Factory is also a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

