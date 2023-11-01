First Citizens Mourns the Passing of Director Floyd Keels

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) is deeply saddened to announce the death of Floyd Keels, a longtime member of the company's Board of Directors.

The former president and CEO of Santee Electric Cooperative Inc., Mr. Keels has served with distinction on the First Citizens board since 2014. He was an active member of the board's audit and trust committees and provided valuable insights and guidance to management and the board during his tenure.

"Floyd was an exceptional leader who generously shared his expertise and business knowledge, as well as his warmth, friendship and sense of humor," said Frank B. Holding Jr., chairman and CEO of First Citizens. "We will miss his dedication and service. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Bessie J. Keels, his family and friends."

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc., a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens Bank offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

