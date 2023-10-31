DR. CARL SPEER, HEAD OF THE EMERALD COAST FOOT AND ANKLE CENTER JOINS FORCES WITH REGENATIVE LABS' COMMITMENT TO THE BROTHER IN ARMS FOUNDATION

Dr. Speer is donating his time and expertise by applying Wharton's Jelly allografts to qualifying veterans.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emerald Coast Foot and Ankle Center, led by Dr. Carl Speer answered the call to help local veterans through a donation campaign established by Pensacola-based Regenative Labs (Regenative). Earlier this year, Regenative, a leading HCT/P manufacturer partnered with the Brothers in Arms Foundation (BIAF), a 501©3 nonprofit that provides logistical and financial support to wounded, ill, injured and fallen Marines, sailors, and the families of those who served.

Regenative has donated approximately $5 million dollars of its state-of-the-art Wharton's Jelly product, ProText™, to BIAF which is facilitating the care of qualifying veterans. To bring this care to veterans, Regenative and BIAF needed the help of physicians to apply the product.

"When I heard about this opportunity, I immediately wanted to be a part of the effort. Since Pensacola is home to countless veterans, I knew this was a campaign where our center could make a real difference in the quality of peoples' lives," said Dr. Speer.

"The widespread success of our campaign depends on physicians generously donating their time and expertise to apply our product to qualifying veterans. Dr. Speer graciously answered the call, and we are thankful for his commitment to our shared cause of improving the lives of our brave veterans," shared Regenative Labs CEO, Tyler Barrett.

Regenative's Wharton's Jelly product is a structural connective tissue allograft intended for homologous use to replace or supplement missing or damaged tissue directly at the site of a structural defect. Physicians have used the product to supplement degenerated cartilage in major joints, replace damaged muscle, tendon, or ligament tears, and replace missing and damaged tissue from tunneling wounds. They target the root connective tissue defect for patients rather than mask symptoms with other standard care options.

A BIAF-qualified veteran shared this about his experience with ProText™, "I did 21 years in the service as a Corpsmans. I started getting plantar fasciitis first in Afghanistan (2007-2008); This is the most relief I've had since."

Together, these organizations are dedicated to giving back and improving the quality of life for those who have served our country.

Veterans interested in receiving healthcare services from Dr. Speer can contact Regenative Labs for more information by calling 1-800-891-3452 x1700 or e-mailing info@regenativelabs.com.

Physicians interested in taking care of qualified veterans by donating their services through a 501©3 non-profit may visit: https://regenativelabs.com/biaf-physician-time-and-services-donation/

Veterans who wish to learn more, or to refer their physician today may visit: https://regenativelabs.com/biaf/

One can make a monetary donation through the BIAF.

About Emerald Coast Foot and Ankle Center: Emerald Coast Foot and Ankle Center has built a reputation for offering its patients an exceptional experience. The staff continuously offers the kind of first-rate customer service and friendliness that makes patients enjoy visiting. They will work around patients' schedules and ensure they are seen promptly when they arrive. Please visit www.ecfootankle.com for a full list of services.

About Dr. Carl Speer: Carl Speer, DPM is a board-certified podiatrist and podiatric surgeon with advanced training in sports medicine, forefoot, rearfoot, infection, and diabetic reconstructive surgery. Dr. Speer is board certified with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. Throughout his professional career, Dr. Speer has remained committed to patient care through his continued medical research efforts. He is affiliated with several hospitals in the Florida Panhandle including Santa Rosa Medical Center, West Florida Hospital, and Sacred Heart Hospital.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs' expert product research and development team complies with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

About Brothers in Arms Foundation: Brothers in Arms Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit founded in 2009 that exists to provide financial and logistical support to wounded, ill, injured and fallen Marines, sailors, and the families of those who served within the Marines Special Operations community. Over the years, the foundation has supported active-duty Marines, sailors, veterans and military families with programs and services ranging from financial assistance, funding vocational and quality of life initiatives, as well as funeral support and childcare. Learn more at: https://www.brothersinarmsfoundation.org

