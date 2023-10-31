Coeptis Therapeutics Announces Research Demonstrating the Potential of SNAP-CAR T-cells to Reduce Tumor Burden and Growth in HER2 and CD20 Expressing Cancers Will be Presented at SITC 2023

Poster presentation describes the development of SNAP CAR platform technology as a "universal" CAR therapy with the potential to target multiple antigens through combinatorial use of different adaptors

WEXFORD, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) ("Coeptis" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced that research demonstrating the potential of the SNAP-CAR T-cell platform to target multiple antigens, including HER2 and CD20, through combinatorial use of different adaptors will be the subject of a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023). SITC 2023 is being held Nov. 1–5, 2023, at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.

The poster presentation titled, "SNAP CAR T cells for programmable antigen targeting," describes research involving SNAP-CAR, a "universal" CAR T cell therapy platform, that demonstrates the technology's versatile antigen targeting abilities both in vitro and in vivo in human tumor xenograft models. In vitro experiments showed potent and specific SNAP-CAR function with co-administered adaptors targeting HER2, EGFR, and CD20 on cancer cell lines including activation of CD69 and CD107a markers, specific target cell lysis, and IFN-gamma production. Additionally, the researchers tested SNAP-CAR T cells in vivo in a human leukemia tumor xenograft NSG mouse model targeting HER2, observing that SNAP-CAR T cells were able to significantly reduce tumor burden, leading to a lack of detectable tumors in the majority of mice. Further, in another leukemia model targeting the CD20 antigen, SNAP-CAR T cells showed significant inhibition of tumor growth. Finally, evaluating two anti-HER2 adaptors with distinct binding epitopes in a human ovarian cancer xenograft model, the researchers observed a significant tumor reduction with both adaptors compared to adaptor only and SNAP-CAR T cell only controls.

"These findings suggest SNAP-CAR can potentially enable the development of T-cell therapies that can be tuned by adaptor dose and targeted toward multiple antigens through combinatorial use of different adaptors, potentially avoiding toxicities and relapse due to antigen loss," commented Jason Lohmueller, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery and Immunology in the Division of Surgical Oncology Research, University of Pittsburgh. "While still early in its development, we continue to see vast potential for the SNAP-CAR platform for treating both liquid and solid tumor malignancies."

"The data being presented at SITC 2023 encapsulates the groundbreaking research being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh, which demonstrates the potential of SNAP-CAR T-cells to reduce tumor burden and tumor growth in numerous cancers, including HER2-expressing and CD20-expressing cancers," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics. "Coeptis is energized more than ever to forge the path forward with the powerful SNAP-CAR platform to develop T-cell and NK-cell technologies for various undertreated cancer indications."

Event: Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023) Title & Poster #: SNAP CAR T cells for programmable antigen targeting, Poster #299 Date & Time: November 3, 2023 (5:10–6:40 p.m.) Presenter: Dr. Elisa Ruffo, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Pittsburgh

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, including an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Additionally, Coeptis is developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and the GEAR™ cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

