Award-winning My Special Aflac Duck® soars into the Windy City to provide comfort and joy to Chicago children facing cancer and blood disorders

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the U.S. and a proud supporter of families of children with cancer and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease, yesterday delivered its acclaimed My Special Aflac Ducks to children at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Since 2018, My Special Aflac Duck® has brought comfort and joy to over 25,000 kids with cancer and sickle cell disease.

The robotic duck utilizes medical play, realistic motions, and emulates emotions to interact with and provide comfort to children as they navigate treatment. My Special Aflac Duck was created following extensive research spanning over 18 months, involving more than 100 children, families and health care professionals. Its primary aim is to assist children with the emotional side of managing their treatments. It is part of Aflac's commitment to children and families facing pediatric cancer and blood disorders that extends over 28 years and $170 million.

"Aflac's mission has always been to be there when people need us the most," said Ines Rodriguez Gutzmer, senior vice president and chief communications officer, Aflac Incorporated. "My Special Aflac Duck is a vivid expression of that commitment, and it is heartwarming to witness the smiles of Chicago's children and families as they welcome a new friend to walk with them on their journey. This remarkable program has brought comfort and joy to over 25,000 children, and we are honored to provide this award-winning resource, free of charge, to any child diagnosed with pediatric cancer and sickle cell disease in the United States, Northern Ireland and Japan."

Children at Lurie Children's Hospital participated in a My Special Aflac Duck demonstration and fun challenges before meeting their very own robotic companion, which is theirs to keep. Patients and their families were invited to stay for the duck reveal party, along with various activities like creating a birth certificate and beaded necklace for their duck, coloring and more.

"The My Special Aflac Duck is an incredible tool that helps provide comfort to our patients and allows them to express themselves through the duck's emotion choices. The My Special Aflac Duck also brings joy and much needed distraction to our patients who are going through a particularly difficult time," said T.J. Johnson, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Lurie Children's Hospital. "This program is an amazing addition to our child life programming, and Lurie Children's is very appreciative of our partnership with Aflac."

Additional elements of My Special Aflac Duck include an interactive mobile app that allows children to virtually bathe and feed their duck, featuring customizable soundscapes that provide soothing visuals and sounds, smart sensors that enable touch and awareness of light and sounds, a calming heartbeat and breathing vibrations. My Special Aflac Duck was named Best in Show at CES in Las Vegas and was named to Time Magazine's list of Best Inventions.

Health care providers, support organizations and families can order My Special Aflac Duck for children three years or older who have been diagnosed with cancer or sickle cell disease at https://myduck.sproutel.com/family/request .

