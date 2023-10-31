AuntMinnie Recognizes Rad AI Omni Reporting as 2023's "Best New Radiology Software"

Rad AI Omni Reporting provides a "Speak Less, Say More" experience using GenAI pioneered by Rad AI, along with high accuracy and speed on modern architecture, as a timely response to growing dissatisfaction with current radiology reporting options

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuntMinnie.com, one of the leading voices in radiology and the medical imaging industry, has recognized Rad AI Omni Reporting as the winner of "Best New Radiology Software" in its 2023 edition of the Minnies awards. Rad AI previously won the award for "Best New Radiology Vendor" in 2021 due to its pioneering work in generative AI with Omni Impressions, which, to date, has saved radiologists nearly one billion words of manual dictation.

Omni Reporting is Rad AI's new generative AI-driven radiology reporting platform that enables a "Speak Less, Say More" experience to save radiologists time and reduce radiologist burnout. Over the past five years, Rad AI provided the first and most successful generative AI solution in radiology with Omni Impressions and is now partnered with over one-third of all radiology groups and health systems in the US.

Omni Reporting builds on Rad AI's leadership in generative AI and its track record of cloud-native modern radiology software. In addition to its generative AI capabilities, Omni Reporting has been built from the ground up for speed, performance and accuracy, markedly improving the daily workflow experience of Rad AI's radiologist users nationwide.

"We are thrilled that AuntMinnie recognized Rad AI Omni Reporting as Best New Radiology Software of 2023," said Josh Duncan, senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success at Rad AI. "The demand for Omni Reporting has been unlike anything I've experienced across my tenure commercializing successful products, and we are almost completely booked for demos at RSNA this year. It's clear the market is hungry for a new reporting platform."

As demonstrated at the industry's first-ever Launch Day in September, Omni Reporting accommodates all current reporting styles so that, just like with Omni Impressions, radiologists do not need to change their existing workflow. Additionally, the company showcased the "Omni Box" feature, which allows radiologists to freely dictate just a few sentences or phrases, after which Omni Reporting automatically builds the entire structured report with the radiologist's preferred personal template and style along with an individually customized impression using Omni Impressions. At the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting this year, Rad AI will unveil even more first-in-class generative AI features, which it believes will be particularly exciting for radiologists, radiology practices and health systems.

"We are delighted to receive our second major recognition from AuntMinnie, this time for Best New Radiology Software," said co-founder and Chief Product Officer Jeff Chang, MD. "Rad AI is the leader in non-interpretive, operational AI for radiology, which is evident with Omni Reporting. We can't wait for more of our partners and those new to Rad AI to experience the truly positive impact Omni Reporting can provide."

Rad AI Omni Reporting's open architecture enables seamless integration with imaging AI vendors and with PACS companies while also providing radiology practices and health systems an extensible platform and the ability to develop and manage their own real-time analytics as they see fit.

"One of the primary drivers of Rad AI's success is that we are made for radiologists, by radiologists," said co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Doktor Gurson. "Our goal has always been to transform radiology by empowering radiologists with AI to save time, reduce burnout, and help improve the quality of patient care. Rad AI Omni Reporting will be instrumental in furthering this mission."

Those interested in partnering with Rad AI for Omni Reporting should book a demo for a remaining slot at radai.com/rsna2023 . For any questions, contact sales@radai.com .

About Rad AI

Rad AI is the fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company. In addition to being named AuntMinnie's "Best New Radiology Vendor" in 2021 and "Best New Radiology Software" in 2023 for Omni Reporting, Rad AI was listed as one of the Digital Health 150 by CB Insights as one of the most innovative digital health startups. In 2022, Black Book ranked Rad AI #1 in Mean KPI score on its survey of 50 emerging solutions challenging the healthcare technology status quo, and CB Insights acknowledged Rad AI in its AI 100 list as one of the world's most promising private AI companies.

Founded in 2018 by the youngest radiologist in U.S. history, Rad AI has seen rapid adoption of its AI platform and is already in use at 8 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. Rad AI uses state-of-the-art machine learning to streamline repetitive tasks for radiologists and automate workflow for health systems, which yields substantial time savings, alleviates burnout, and creates more time to focus on patient care.

