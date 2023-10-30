Three- story, 17-unit apartment building will be on the rise in the heart of South L.A

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the vibrant neighborhood known as the Vermont-Slauson pocket in South Los Angeles, a new low-income residential development will be built to accommodate 16 families or individuals that qualify for the different low income programs the Los Angeles County/City has available.

The project, one of many led by local investor and developer, Yanni Raz, also known as "The King of Hard Money", just got the green light from Los Angeles officials in August 2023. The plans for the little more than 5,000 sq ft lot, located at 6406 S. Hoover St, call for a three-story 16 units apartment building, 100% affordable housing.

The Vermont-Slauson neighborhood is close to the Interstate 110 Freeway, making it an accessible area to commute to and from.

Currently about 27,000 people live in the roughly two square miles that make up the Vermont-Slauson area, most of them are young. The population is composed in the majority by Latinos, seconded by African Americans.

This new project headed by Yanni Raz will be ready by the first quarter of 2025.

Yanni Raz is the CEO of HML Investments a Hard Money Lending company founded in 2014 and is based in the San Fernando Valley.

