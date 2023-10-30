The International Finance Forum unveils winners for Green Finance Award

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Finance Forum unveiled winners for the IFF Global Green Finance Award during an award ceremony to conclude the three-day Annual Meeting on Sunday.

The IFF Global Green Finance Award includes the Annual Award (10 recipients), the Innovation Award (10 recipients), and the Spark Award (three recipients).

The Annual Award were awarded to Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group, China General Nuclear Power Group, China Southern Asset Management, Ant Group, solar panel producer JA Solar, global insurer AXA, tech giant Baidu, Singaporean manufacturer RGE, Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation and International Capital Market Association.

IFF Co-Chair Han Seung-soo and Chair of the Jury told the recipients of the awards that the IFF will continue with its mission to help ameliorate the climate change by helping leverage private funds more heavily invested into green investment.

"We are very pleased to award this prize to those who have come up with innovative ideas that could help build our society climate-resilient and ecologically sound," said Han.

The Innovation Award, which recognizes projects that have made significant contribution to sustainable development and carbon neutrality, was awarded to projects by CITICS, Deeprock Net-Zero Technology and Vanke Foundation, Suzhou Rural Commercial Bank and GIZ, PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian, China Construction Bank and CGS International and Bank of Communications.

Wang Shi, President of Vanke Foundation whose project Biosphere3 won the Innovation Award said at the ceremony that Biosphere3 is a very good example of how a business platform could empower urban communities to become carbon neutral. "I thank the IFF for the recognition of this business model."

CECEP Hundred Technical Service, China Chengxin Green Finance Technology, Sinochem Carbon took home the Spark Award.

Set up in 2020, the IFF Global Green Finance Award are awards for enterprises and institutions that use financial tools to promote green transition as well as projects that help achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

More than 30 institutions from China, Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland and the US etc. were short-listed for this year's award. The 25-strong jury was led by IFF Co-chair Han Seung-soo, Jenny Shipley, IFF board member and former Prime Minister of New Zealand and IFF Vice Chair Erik Solheim.

