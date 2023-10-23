THE LAWFARE PROJECT FILES OFFICE OF CONGRESSIONAL ETHICS COMPLAINT AGAINST REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI)

World's Leading Pro Bono Jewish Legal Group Asserts Representative Violated U.S. House of Representatives Code of Official Conduct

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 19, 2023, The Lawfare Project 's (LP) filed an official ethics complaint against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). The complaint, linked here, asserts that Tlaib directly violated Rule 1 of the U.S. House of Representatives' Code of Official Conduct by publishing a statement on her X (formerly Twitter) account that falsely and recklessly accuses the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) of being responsible for the recent deadly attack on a hospital in Gaza.

LP's complaint calls upon the OCE to immediately launch an investigation into Tlaib and to refer the matter to the House Committee on Ethics.

"Despite compelling evidence showing that the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was in fact responsible for the attack, and President Joe Biden along with the White House National Security Council also attributing blame to PIJ, Tlaib has not deleted her social media post nor apologized for spreading dangerous disinformation," said Brooke Goldstein, Executive Director and Founder of The Lawfare Project. "Instead, she spoke at a pro-Hamas rally where she doubled down on the lie and has refused to retract it. This modern-day blood libel has sparked rioting across the Arab world and has been used to justify demonstrations supporting Hamas on U.S. college campuses and beyond."

LP is urging individuals to contact their local congressional representatives in the House and demand that Congress launch an investigation into Rep. Tlaib.

