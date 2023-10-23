AMR CMO Nominated for Clinical Trials Lifetime Achievement Award

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, long-time Principal Investigator for Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), has been nominated for the Christine Pierre Clinical Trials Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented by Clinical Trials Europe, this year's clinical research industry recipient will be the ninth individual receiving this prestigious award.

Over forty years ago, Dr. Rosen began his own independent clinical research center, Clinical Research of South Florida, quickly becoming a leading center in the area. Today, as part of AMR, Dr. Rosen works diligently to provide high-quality data while supporting research participants on their patient journey.

"I have had the privilege to participate in over 800 clinical trials, serving as a dedicated advocate for advancing healthcare. I am proud to have worked on many of the trials that have resulted in so many medications and vaccines we use every day," expressed Dr. Rosen.

In 2020, Dr. Rosen was called on by several national media outlets to discuss COVID-19, clinical research's response to the pandemic and the future of clinical research to ward off such infectious viruses. "Even before the Coronavirus pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to anticipate future outbreaks similar to that of COVID-19," stated Dr. William Smith, AMR CEO. "Dr. Rosen was a strong leader in our efforts prior to and during the pandemic. We were pleased that others within our industry turned to him as a voice of experience and reason. Our entire team is very pleased that Dr. Rosen has been nominated for such a prestigious award."

The Christine Pierre Clinical Trials Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates the ground-breaking work and contributions of individuals across the field of clinical trials. Christine Pierre is the inspiration for this lifetime achievement award. Christine, who passed away in 2018, was an industry leader representing the site community on a global level. She founded the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) in response to the growing need for an organization to represent the needs of the global research community.

"That's why this award is so meaningful – because it began because of someone so very highly revered in our field, Christine Pierre. She was known for her industry knowledge and experience but even more so for her generosity and heart," explained Dr. Rosen. "I feel as if I have already won because my entire career has seemed so rewarding. It is thanks enough that I have been able to help advance medicine and meet countless courageous research volunteers and dedicated researchers throughout the years," Dr. Rosen said.

Voting for the winner is underway for the five nominees and will last until October 24, 2023. The winner will be announced during the Clinical Trials Europe conference in Barcelona this November.

