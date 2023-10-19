Lex Machina Releases 2023 Real Property Litigation Report

The trend of real property case filings has exhibited a general decrease over the last eight years with a small uptick in 2022, reflecting the depressing effect of the pandemic and the recent recovery

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, today releases its annual Real Property Litigation Report. The report examines trends in real property litigation in federal district courts and appellate courts. Focusing on the five-year period from 2018 to 2022, it surveys emerging trends in case filings, venues, judges, law firms, attorneys, parties, timing metrics, case resolutions, findings, and damages. The report often focuses on different sets of data, e.g., filtering cases in order to provide analytics on general real property cases and federal appellate real property cases.

"Real property litigation is a practice area that is impacted by multiple complex factors, particularly in recent years," said Ellen Chen, Lex Machina's real property legal data expert and editor of the report. "By understanding real property litigation patterns over time, especially after filtering to specific subsets of cases, we can gain data-driven insights into the likely impact of different external factors and circumstances on real property litigation."

Highlights from the report include:

In 2022, 3,452 real property cases were litigated in federal district courts, a 27% increase from the number of cases filed the year before in 2021, and a decrease of 63% from the highest number of cases filed in any year over the past decade in 2013.

In the five-year period from 2018 to 2022, the highest number of real property cases was filed in the Central District of California , while Judge Martinotti from the District of New Jersey was the most active judge for real property cases.

In the five-year period from 2018 to 2022, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. was the most active defendant.

For real property cases that were appealed to a federal appellate court and terminated from 2018 to 2022 with a decision on the merits of the appeal, 17% were ultimately reversed.

$1.9 billion in total damages were awarded as Contract Damages in 2,997 cases from 2018 to 2022.

Lex Machina's reports and software enable practitioners to devise data-driven litigation strategies. The metrics in this report can help readers decide who to pursue as clients, whether to file a particular motion, or when to settle (and for how much). This research supplements traditional legal research and anecdotal data for a competitive edge in court.

Register here for a copy of the report: https://pages.lexmachina.com/2023RealPropertyLitigationReport_LP.html

