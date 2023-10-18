Rudi's Bakery Launches Texas Toast at Whole Foods

Texas Toast Marks Brand's First Appearance In Prepared Frozen Section

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rudi's Bakery, known for its selection of organic and gluten free breads, is introducing the first ever, nationally available clean-label Texas Toast, which will be offered in several varieties: Garlic, Three Cheese with Garlic, Gluten Free Garlic and Gluten Free Three Cheese with Garlic. This marks the brand's first foray into frozen prepared meals and is exclusively available at Whole Foods Market. The rollout will start with Gluten Free Garlic in October and will be followed by the other varieties later this year.

Rudi's latest food innovation echoes the brand's mission to provide better-for-you options of bread and baked goods for consumers who are mindful about clean label products. Access to gluten free options is also a key value for the Rudi's team, which is why both Texas Toast varieties offer gluten free versions to help suit customers' needs. The brand's Texas Toast is made just like you would at home with real butter (not soy or palm oil), garlic and a hint of parsley on Rudi's signature sourdough bread with slices that are twice as thick as a normal slice.

"We're so excited to partner with Whole Foods to introduce our new line of Texas Toast. Using our signature sourdough breads as the base, topped with delicious, clean-label butter, garlic and cheese, this presents an incredible opportunity for Rudi's to provide consumers with delicious and nutritious options. And I promise you will love the first item available, our Gluten Free Garlic Texas Toast, even if you normally enjoy gluten-full bread!" said Jane Miller, CEO of Rudi's Bakery.

Founded in 1976 in Boulder, Colorado, Rudi's Bakery is an independent commercial bakery known for delivering flavorful, preservative-free products that encourage a healthy and delicious lifestyle. However, their boutique approach hasn't prevented them from growing into the third biggest organic bread brand in the natural channel and creating a sliced organic bread business up 17% versus last year, bucking category trends of -1% (Source SPINS Natural Channel Data 12 weeks ending 8/13/23).

The artisanal brand will continue to bolster its frozen-section offerings in early 2024 with the introduction of Breakfast Sandwiches, which are nitrate-free and made with cage-free eggs. Rudi's will also introduce Sandos next year, a delicious, portable peanut butter and jelly sandwich made with 50% less sugar, which will also be available nut-free.

Justin Gold, chief innovation and strategy officer at Rudi's Bakery and the founder of Justin's Peanut Butter, joined Miller and the Rudi's team earlier this year to help the brand deliver healthier versions of America's favorite comfort foods.

"Rudi's meets consumers at the nexus of healthy grab-and go-offerings, helping them make more mindful label choices without compromising on delicious taste or quality. We're really looking forward to the launch of these awesome products and can't wait to see where we go from here," said Gold.

Rudi's Texas Toast is now exclusively available to purchase at Whole Foods Market locations in-store and online with an MSRP of $7.99 for Texas Toast with Garlic and $8.99 for Texas Toast with Three Cheese and Garlic. Exciting updates about Rudi's upcoming product launches and latest food innovations can be found on Rudi's social pages, Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Rudi's Bakery

Founded in 1976 as a small Colorado-based business, Rudi's Organic Bakery has provided delicious, wholesome organic and gluten free breads made with small-batch baking techniques to families across the country for nearly five decades.

Rudi's lineup of small-batch breads includes sourdough loaves, English muffins, wraps, buns, and much more, which are available in stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Kroger.

Rudi's is backed by Mayfair Equity Partners , based in London.

To learn more about Rudi's, visit https://rudisbakery.com/ and follow @rudisorganic on Instagram.

