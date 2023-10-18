PIZZA HUT EXTENDS LATE-NIGHT HOURS TO SATISFY CRAVINGS AROUND THE CLOCK

Pizza Hut Announces Thousands of Stores to Stay Open Until Midnight or Later

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut announces late-night extended operating hours, ensuring that pizza cravings are met whenever they strike. Thousands of Pizza Hut locations nationwide will now stay open until midnight or later, with several restaurants even staying open as late as 2 a.m. Late-night diners can indulge in the full Pizza Hut menu for delivery, or carryout past the stroke of midnight in select stores across the country.

This decision is a testament to Pizza Hut's commitment to meeting its customers precisely when and where hunger strikes. Recognizing the undeniable trend toward late-night dining among the younger generation, Pizza Hut is seizing this opportunity to satisfy these after-dinner hankerings. By extending its hours, Pizza Hut aims to bridge this gap and cater to customers' desires.

"We saw a clear need from our guests to satisfy their cravings for Pizza Hut late at night. So, we decided to meet them where they are by keeping our doors open longer," says Chequan Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of Pizza Hut US. "We're excited to provide our full menu for delivery or carryout well into the late hours, making it more convenient than ever to enjoy Pizza Hut, no matter the time. It's all about enhancing the dining experience and ensuring that our guests can savor their favorite flavors whenever they please."

Leveraging its partnerships with aggregators, Pizza Hut is able to expand customers' accessibility and unlock the ability to service customers with ease. To optimize the delivery-specific operations, Pizza Hut is using the cutting-edge Dragontail technology to support the goal that each menu item arrives hot and fresh.

Pizza Hut is excited to take its commitment to customer satisfaction to new heights (and hours) while evolving and growing with the dining habits of today's generation.

For more information about Pizza Hut and to find location specific hours, head to www.pizzahut.com.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas and since then has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order. Today, Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 16+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/. A global leader in the pizza category, Pizza Hut operates more than 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Through its enormous presence, Pizza Hut works to unlock opportunity for its team members and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. You can remain up to date on what's happening at Pizza Hut by following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

