ORACLE'S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 15, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Central Time. This year's meeting will be conducted virtually via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2023. Stockholders as of the close of business on September 18, 2023, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Guests may also view the Annual Meeting but may not vote or ask questions.

The proxy materials and website www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2023 include instructions on how to participate in the meeting and how stockholders may vote their shares of Oracle stock. A recording of the meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2023 and on our Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor following the Annual Meeting through November 22, 2023.

