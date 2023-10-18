Color Star Technology Launches an AI Virtual Band

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that its artificial intelligence (AI) virtual band plans to release its first digital music album, "Color World" around November 2023.

The "Vibrant Music Collective" is birthed from AI music technology developed by the Company's team. Every band member is designed using AI technology and the entire performance is also conducted through AI technology. The planned debut album "Color World" includes 12 songs of different musical styles. The Company has purchased and registered the copyrights to the lyrics and songs on the album.

Mr. Louis Luo, CEO of Color Star, said, "We have always been committed to the technological development of entertainment and sports. The creation of this AI band is a phenomenal music product created by the Company following extensive market analysis. As AI technology becomes more prominent in the music industry, our daily audiovisual experience will be revolutionized. AI will be able to generate all kinds of music in all sorts of musical genres, taking AI music concerts one step closer to perfection. Similarly, AI artists will gradually close the distance between virtual and reality, creating more application scenarios and commercial value. As reported earlier, YouTube announced in August that it is jointly launching YouTube Music AI Incubator together with artists, songwriters, and producers from Universal Music Group.[1] Moreover, Warner Music signed the first virtual singer, Noonouri, in September.[2] All of this suggests that AI music virtual idols is on its way to becoming the next big trend, and in response, we are launching our own virtual AI band."

The first song of the album is currently available for free on Color Star's official website at www.colorstarinternational.com. The Company welcomes all comments and suggestions, including messages for their favorite virtual idol.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

