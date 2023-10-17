New fertility research could save time during treatment cycles for those undergoing IUIs

Presented at the 79th ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, Shady Grove Fertility's research team evaluates the association between saline-infused sonograms (SIS) during intrauterine inseminations (IUI) and pregnancy outcomes.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a US Fertility practice, assures fertility patients who have undergone a saline-infused sonogram (SIS) that they can proceed with intrauterine insemination (IUI) in the same cycle and expect comparable pregnancy rates as if they had waited for another cycle.

"This study can provide data for our patients to help move forward with fertility treatment more quickly in IUI cycles."

"As one of the only private practice fertility centers in the nation to employ a full-time dedicated research team, our top priority is conducting research that makes a difference in the lives and treatment plans of our patients," shares Phillip A. Romanski, M.D., M.Sc., fertility specialist at SGF New York and SGF Research Director. "This new study can provide data for our patients that can help them move forward with fertility treatment more quickly in their IUI cycles. We know that fertility treatment is a time commitment, and we can now feel confident about giving time back to our patients with an evidence-based method."

The retrospective cohort study, Evaluating the Association Between Saline-Infusion Sonogram (SIS) during an Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Cycle and Pregnancy Outcome, was conducted by SGF physicians Kate Devine, M.D.; Benjamin S. Harris, M.D., M.P.H.; and Phillip A. Romanski, M.D., M.Sc.; and US Fertility's Samad Jahandideh, Ph.D.; alongside SGF's Jiarui Wang, M.S.; and UC Davis Medical Center Sacramento resident, Adriana J. Wong, M.D., M.P.H.

The research evaluated 6,321 IUI cycles – 351 patients who had an SIS in the same cycle and 5,970 patients who had the SIS within a four-month time frame before the cycle. Data gathered from the study suggested that performing uterine cavity evaluation with SIS during a patient's first IUI cycle was not associated with a significant difference in clinical pregnancy rates or ongoing pregnancy rates. Further, pregnancy rates remained similar for patients with an SIS during the IUI cycle compared to patients with an SIS performed within a period of four months preceding their IUI treatment.

Learn more about Shady Grove Fertility's research team, which conducts and publishes high-quality research studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine to provide the most up to date, and evidence-based care for patients.

