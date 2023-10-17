GITEX Global 2023: Resecurity, strategic partner of Seed Group, to showcase innovative cybersecurity and threat intelligence solutions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity® (USA), a leading cybersecurity company renowned for delivering a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence, has announced its participation in the 43rd edition of GITEX Global, scheduled to take place from October 16–20, 2023. As a strategic partner of Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Resecurity is set to showcase its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and contribute to the discourse on AI innovation, cybersecurity, and digital risk management at this global technology event.

Founded in 2016, Resecurity has emerged as a trailblazer in the cybersecurity landscape, earning recognition as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies. The company's mission is to empower organizations to combat cyber threats, regardless of their sophistication. Since its partnership with Seed Group, Resecurity has been providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, focusing on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks, to companies in the UAE and the region.

Resecurity has been named among the top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California, by Inc. Magazine, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry. Recognized as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market by Frost & Sullivan, Resecurity's threat intelligence platform is globally acknowledged for its effectiveness in identifying trends, top vendors, and tools in the market.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

The GITEX Global 2023 event presents a great opportunity for Resecurity to showcase its technology at the world's largest tech and start-up gathering. With over 6,000 exhibitors and 41 halls spanning 2.7 million sq. ft. of exhibition space, GITEX Global will bring together the best minds and visionary companies to explore and empower digital agendas worldwide.

The surge in demand for cybersecurity solutions aligns seamlessly with Resecurity's core competencies. The company's presence at GITEX Global 2023 will focus on highlighting its unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Organizations and individuals planning on visiting the event will be able to explore Resecurity's incident response services, designed to assist organizations in responding to and recovering from cyberattacks promptly.

As the event's largest AI showcase and summit take centre stage, Resecurity is poised to contribute to the discourse on the AI innovation wave gripping the globe. The company's commitment to staying ahead of cyber threats and its extensive experience in threat intelligence and incident response make Resecurity a trusted partner for organizations of all sizes and industries.

Tech enthusiasts are invited to join Resecurity at GITEX Global 2023, where the cybersecurity industry meets innovation and excellence. Visit our Booth at H2-B50 to explore the future of cybersecurity and learn how Resecurity is empowering organizations to secure their assets and reputations against evolving cyber threats.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit www.resecurity.com.

