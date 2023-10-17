Delta's Solutions at CEATEC 2023 Echo its New Brand Value Proposition 'Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable and Connecting World'

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today launched its new brand value proposition, 'Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable and Connecting World', at CEATEC 2023 in Japan. The showcase integrates IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions to enable the pillars of people-centric smart societies, such as green data centers, advanced surveillance, and e-mobility. For green data centers, especially those supporting AI applications, Delta's innovative Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) solution offers up to 2.5 times more efficient thermal management than traditional air-cooling systems. The new VORTEX cloud-based surveillance system is an ideal solution to enhance the safety in cities, while Delta's smart energy solutions foster ubiquitous charging infrastructure for EVs, e-scooters and e-bikes.

Shan Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, underscored, "This is the first time Delta is participating in CEATEC, Japan's largest technology expo, with an integrated exhibition. Our company has successfully reinvented itself from a component manufacturer into a total solutions provider, and the Delta brand evolving beyond a pure industrial brand to now also include a commercial brand is a testament to that transformation. At CEATEC 2023, we are showcasing cutting-edge solutions for data centers, energy infrastructure, e-mobility, industrial and building automation, which can contribute substantially to the goals of Japan's Society 5.0 initiative, while conveying our new brand value proposition, 'Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable, and Connecting World.' Our goal is to create intelligent, energy-saving, and human-centric solutions. Thus, we look forward to collaborating with our local partners to enable a sustainable future in Japan together."

Jesse Chou, Delta's Chief Sustainability Officer, said, "For over five decades, Delta has been committed to helping mankind reduce its carbon footprint. As part of our Science-Based Targets (SBT), Delta's carbon intensity decreased by 71% as of 2021 (compared to 2014), four years ahead of our 2025 target given our unique expertise in energy management. Moreover, we committed to achieving RE100 and carbon neutrality by 2030 and have established a long-term strategy to achieve net-zero emissions in our worldwide operations by 2050. In fact, Delta's global carbon emissions met its annual reduction target of 13.5% while our renewable electricity use reached 63% in 2022. In recent years, we have been progressively establishing energy parks in Japan, including Ako and Fukuchiyama, with solar power generation systems of a total installation capacity of 6MW, and we intend to further contribute to the global net-zero goal."

Mr. Kengo Ka, President of Delta Electronics (Japan), said, "Delta has developed intelligent, sustainable and connecting solutions, and we've provided comprehensive renewable energy services for clients in Hiroshima, to achieve the RE100 goal together. Additionally, we are displaying the VORTEX cloud-based video surveillance solution, which has been implemented in our warehouse in Minami-Funabashi for smart remote monitoring of large-scale areas, including people/vehicle identification, protection of the warehouse and assets, as well as comprehensive surveillance of entry and exit areas. This implementation reduces manual work of searching, ensures zero blind spots, and enhances overall logistics security, thus, demonstrating that Delta's solutions are seamlessly implemented in the Japanese market."

Delta's green Data Center Infrastructure Solutions, connecting Building Automation Solutions, sustainable Transportation Solutions, 8K Display Solutions, and high-efficient Power and System at CEATEC 2023, are echoing the Japan Commission's "Society 5.0" policy, which balances economic development with solutions to social issue to realize human-oriented environment.

Held from Oct 17 to 20, CEATEC 2023 is Japan's leading technology exhibition with over 500 exhibitors and more than 80,000 visitors expected. The 2023 edition will be held at the Makuhari Messe, Chiba. Delta's exhibition booth is located at booth A101, Advanced Technologies area.

Delta's Highlights at CEATEC 2023:

Green Data Center Infrastructure Solutions

Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC): Delta offers flexible data center infrastructure solutions to reduce the total cost of ownership for high-density workloads in a hyperscale data center. Our offerings encompass UPSs, DC power, busway systems, Li-ion battery systems, cooling, racks, DCIM, networking infrastructure, and remote PC arrays. For HPC/AI workloads, Delta's AALC solution features excellent heat dissipation and maximizes cooling capacity up to 2.5x with the power consumption rate less than 3%. Moreover, it provides significant CAPEX savings by eliminating the need for raised floors and piping infrastructure, while preserving rack and fan wall components.





Connecting Building Automation/Display Solutions

Building Solutions & VORTEX Cloud-based Video Surveillance: Delta showcases intelligent meeting room control, DALI lighting control, and indoor air quality management solutions. VORTEX also provides AI-powered security solutions for Small and Medium-sized Businesses, chain stores, city surveillance, and education. It offers intrusion, line-crossing, and loitering detection, enabling real-time alerts and notifications, creating a safer environment for society.



Bridge Inspection Drone System: Delta Research Center has developed the "Bridge Inspection Drone System" that includes functions such as automatic flight, video streaming, deterioration image identification, 3D bridge modeling, etc. This system can automatically photograph piers, bridge sides along the route, and even areas under the bridge where lack GPS. Photographic resolution reaches 1mm per pixel. It's expected to save 40% of bridge inspection costs and 50% of time.



INSIGHT Laser 8K Satellite MLS (Modular Laser System):

Delta Digital Projection launches the latest Satellite MLS series Projector, which is the smallest 3-Chip DLP high-brightness projectors. The Satellite RGB laser projector features a separated modular design, where the projection module and light source are connected through optical fiber, allowing for a maximum distance of up to 100 meters. This provides greater flexibility in installation, significantly reducing noise and heat levels within the exhibition space.





Solutions for e-Mobility:

V2B EV Charger: Delta's V2B Charger provides bi-directional charge/discharge power conversion for EVs . The V2B charger can augment EVs by not only making them useful for transportation but also an energy storage device which can then be drawn as an energy source during peak hours or emergency. This helps optimize home energy efficiency and serves as a backup power for the home.



Powertrains: e-Bike Mid Drive Motor features a compact design, outstanding performance, and higher frame design flexibility, suitable for e-Mountain and e-Cargo bikes. e-Scooter Integrated Side-Mounted Powertrain offers a high-performance and high-efficiency power output. The highly integrated design combines the drive, motor, and gearbox in one package that greatly saves space and cables for simple assembly and maintenance.





High-efficient Power and System

1,800W Portable Power Station: Equipped with 6 AC ports, USB Type A and Type C ports and a car charger, this model features stable output power ranging from 12W to 108.8W with an efficiency of up to 91%. With a total output power of 1,800 W , it meets the charging requirements of LED TVs, microwaves, steam cookers and other home appliances. In addition to outdoor activities such as camping and other events, the power station would be an indispensable back-up power source during urgent situations like earthquakes and typhoons.

About Delta Electronics Japan

Delta Electronics (Japan), Inc. established in 1991 having 250 employees in 6 offices throughout Japan. Supporting more than 500 clients in the region. For detailed information, please visit: https://www.delta-japan.jp/

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020 and 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

View original content:

SOURCE Delta Electronics