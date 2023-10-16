Princess Cruises Announces Exclusive Partnership with World’s Most Famous Butcher Dario Cecchini

"The Butcher's Block by Dario" Specialty Bistro will Debut Onboard New Sun Princess

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A shared passion for tradition, tastes and a love of celebration underscores a new exclusive partnership between Princess Cruises and the world's most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini. This collaboration introduces a new specialty impromptu bistro, The Butcher's Block by Dario, onboard the next-generation Sun Princess, debuting in February 2024.

Passed down eight generations from father to son, and with more than 48 years of experience, Cecchini is recognized around the world for his butcher shop and restaurants located in the Tuscan village of Panzano, Italy. Featured on Netflix's popular "Chef's Table," Cecchini is known for taking care and responsibility for the animals and bringing respect back to butchering by using all the cuts of meat, featuring his grandmother's recipes that he fell in love with as a boy.

The Butcher's Block by Dario, located on deck 9 of the new Sun Princess, comes to life as a specialty impromptu experience featuring a large shared, family-style table serving up a carnivore's paradise. This specialty dining experience promises to grill up perfectly prepared beef and steak, including Cecchini's signature cuts.

In addition, the cruise line's signature steakhouse, Crown Grill, will feature a refined upscale menu designed by Cecchini. The menu proudly features the highly coveted "Bistecca Alla Fiorentina," a distinctive Florentine Steak prepared with the bone, sourced directly from the prestigious Antica Macelleria Cecchini butcher shop in Panzano.

"Princess' culinary offerings embody a rich Italian heritage, uniting a shared passion for family recipes, vibrant social dining, and a love of celebrating each day of life," expressed Cecchini. "My life as an artesian butcher holds deep significance because I hold profound respect for the gift of the animal and ensure that shines through when guests enjoy my new restaurant and delectable menus sailing the world on the beautiful Sun Princess."

In addition to The Butcher's Block by Dario and Crown Grill elevating the culinary offerings on Sun Princess, previously announced specialty restaurants include Kai Sushi, a modern sushi bar; Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, a Princess favorite serving up fresh-made Italian pastas and unique courses; Umai Teppanyaki, another Sun Princess exclusive offering a fusion of teppan cuisine and showmanship; and The Catch by Rudi, from renowned Chef Rudi Sodamin featuring treasures from the sea.

"Princess is dedicated to creating the finest experiences for guests spanning all cultures, tastes and preferences," said John Padgett President Princess, "from fine dining to casual and from indulgent to healthy, guests will love what the Sun Princess is bring to the table."

Throughout Sun Princess, guests will be treated to 29 new and signature dining and lounge options, offering savory journeys, entertaining eats, sumptuous sips and satisfying snacks. Also new for Sun Princess is Horizons, the three-story, main dining room elevating the traditional main dining experience with stunning wake views, natural light, art sculptures and memorable meals from friendly waitstaff.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will also offer an array of exciting new entertainment and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the Arena! is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences typical of small ships while enjoying only the best large ship amenities.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) (LSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK).

