The Tokyo Station Hotel to Sell Accommodation Package with Original Suitcases and Mini Trunks Made by British Luxury Luggage Brand "Globe-Trotter"

TOKYO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Station Hotel, conveniently located 30 seconds' walk from Tokyo Station and in the Tokyo Station Marunouchi Building, which is an important cultural property, will start selling an accommodation package that comes with its original suitcases and mini trunks, produced in collaboration with Globe-Trotter, Britain's luxury luggage brand, from November 1 (Wednesday), 2023.

Hotel's exterior / original suitcases and mini trunks

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M101751/202309250106/_prw_PI1fl_bo8T4JqW.jpg

The hotel's original products that can be bought only in Japan -- featuring a "red and natural leather" body color inspired by the red bricks of the Tokyo Station building where the hotel is located, and a fashionable fabric design with a hand painting-style pattern on the lining. The number of suitcases will be limited to 40, and only 20 mini trunks, both of which are very rare, will be offered. Due to the limited availability, the accommodation package precedes the hotel's online sales. (*Online sales start on December 1 with domestic shipping only.)

The travel-themed accommodation package ensures their stay in their room gorgeously with a suitcase & a mini trunk, welcome sweets and British sparkling wine selected by the hotel's sommelier. On a hotel tour, the staff will invite guests into the world of heritage that has been passed down for more than 100 years. Moreover, guests have graceful experiences that are only possible in the hotel including an award-winning breakfast buffet.

Everyone who has booked the accommodation package will have the privilege of receiving an original card case. The card case, the design of which looks exactly like that of the suitcase, can be used alternatively as a jewelry case or an accessory pouch.

Accommodation package (incl. service charge and taxes):

Period from December 6 (Wednesday), 2023 to March 31 (Sunday), 2024 at Suite categories priced at 570,000 yen onward for two guests per room and night.

*The accommodation package includes one suitcase and one mini trunk.

Details of original suitcase and mini trunk

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M101751/202309250106/_prw_PI2fl_KCX217jE.jpg

Reservations/inquiries:

https://www.tokyostationhotel.jp/event/globetrotter_collaboration2023.html

*The reservation page will not be disclosed until the start of sales.

