MIRDC's R&D Innovation Continues to Expand

The R&D Centre Honored at the 2023 R&D 100 Awards for Sustained R&D Growth

KAOHSIUNG, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Globally, Taiwan's expertise in research and development (R&D) is undisputed. The prestigious R&D 100 Awards is a significant benchmark in the international R&D sector. This year, under the auspices of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) was once again recognized by the R&D 100 Awards' expert judging panel. MIRDC's technology stood out amongst thousands of technological entries from around the globe to secure the award. This honor places MIRDC alongside multiple esteemed international laboratories, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Idaho National Laboratory. This recognition is not only a testament to MIRDC's competence in R&D and innovation, but also further cements Taiwan's international position and reputation in the realm of industrial science and technology.

"The award-winning technology is the 'Electrochemical Machining System for Intelligent Electrode with Three-Dimensional Variable Curvature (EMS)'," stated MIRDC president Yung-Hsiang Lai. "This technology, coupled with electrical discharge machining, replaces traditional machining methods and can be applied to the creation of structurally complex parts that are challenging to machine. The solution has already been successfully implemented in the production of aerospace turbofan engine diffusers and has the potential to be utilized in the machining of specialized structural parts of aircraft fuselages or aerospace fasteners. The system excels at handling tough-to-cut materials or ultra-thin curved surfaces, machining without leaving residual stresses. It completes tasks in one go, improving the productivity by over threefold, paving the way for its integration into the global aerospace supply chain. Furthermore, MIRDC's technical team has collaborated with the Georgia Institute of Technology (GIT) in the United States to globally advance the center's proprietary R&D technologies."

Thanks to the government's long-term support, MIRDC has overcome processing bottlenecks in metal-related industries and is well-positioned to fulfill the demand for complex components and low-volume customized solutions, bolstering Taiwanese vendors' order fulfillment capabilities and international competitiveness. Particularly in diverse product manufacturing and application scenarios, the center is at the forefront of R&D innovation. This not only strengthens Taiwan's industrial research capabilities but also spurs the growth of the island's next-generation industries. This year, MIRDC's technological achievements have once again been recognized at R&D 100 Awards, further highlighting the organization's ongoing commitment to propelling its R&D outcomes on a global scale.

Group Photo of representatives from the organizations awarded at the 2023 R&D 100 Awards with VIPs from the press conference (PRNewswire)

MIRDC president Yung-Hsiang Lai giving a speech (PRNewswire)

MIRDC’s technology honored at the 2023 R&D 100 Awards: the “intelligent 3D variable curvature electrochemical machining system” (PRNewswire)

Group photo of Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Chuan-Neng Lin and Department of Industrial Technology Director General Chiou Chyou-Huey with representatives from the organizations awarded for their innovative technologies (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metal Industries Research and Development Centre (MIRDC)