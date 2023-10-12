Pyxera Global and Terra's Done with It program have launched a pilot program, sponsored by FedEx, to test the viability of recovering used electronics (e-waste)





American Battery Technology Company to recycle lithium-ion batteries recovered from this pilot program and support blueprints for nationwide collection and recycling programs

RENO, Nev., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, is pleased to serve as the lithium-ion battery recycler for Pyxera Global and Terra's Done with It pilot program, sponsored by FedEx, to test the viability of recovering used electronics (e-waste). The pilot program aims to develop circular business models for the logistics industry.

American Battery Technology Company is pleased to serve as the lithium-ion battery recycler for Pyxera Global and Terra’s Done with It pilot program, sponsored by FedEx, to test the viability of recovering and recycling used electronics (e-waste). (PRNewswire)

American Battery Technology Company to Serve as Lithium-Ion Battery Recycler for National Mail-In eWaste Program.

"Consumer electronics are notoriously difficult to efficiently collect, aggregate, and recycle," stated Ross Polk, American Battery Technology Company's director of business development. "We are excited to support this collection and recycling program, thanks to Pyxera, FedEx, and project partners. By removing barriers around cost and collection for consumers, ABTC aims to increase the amount of batteries entering the closed-loop supply chain in the United States."

Residents of the continental U.S. wishing to donate their laptops and tablets may request a free FedEx shipping label and donation instructions by visiting the Done with It (Powered by Evercycle) website. The pilot program will accept items through December 15, 2023.

TERRA's Done with It mail-in recycling program will facilitate the nationwide collection of laptops and tablets and will direct the donated devices to a secure FedEx facility located in middle Tennessee. To protect donor privacy, every device will have its internal memory wiped and/or physically destroyed in accordance with the R2v3 certification standards.

If a donated device is repairable, it will be sent to Electronics Recycling Solutions (ERS), a Nashville-area social enterprise that is also R2v3-certified and dedicated to training adults with developmental disabilities in high-demand repair skills. If the device cannot be fixed, it will be broken down and its component parts harvested for recycling. In particular, the batteries will be sent to ABTC, which will recover the materials necessary for a domestic battery metals supply chain, powering electric vehicles.

The lithium-ion batteries will be recycled at ABTC's commercial-scale, lithium-ion battery recycling facility located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Nevada.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

American Battery Technology Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company