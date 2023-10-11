West Shore Home® Launches Cutting Edge Technology Reshaping the Home Remodeling Experience

Hawkeye measurement tool uses LiDAR to provide pinpoint accuracy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, the nation's fastest growing home remodeling company, is redefining the industry with the launch of its proprietary iOS application, Hawkeye. This innovative technology is an industry gamechanger, capturing lightning-fast, 3-D scans of remodeling projects in less than a minute. This precision accuracy will enhance the overall customer experience.

West Shore Home reshapes the home remodeling industry with new cutting-edge technology. (PRNewswire)

West Shore Home specializes in one-day bath, shower, window and door installations. It is a data leader in an industry that has long been fragmented and resistant to technological advancements. Hawkeye streamlines its operations and improves efficiency.

The short-term impacts of this groundbreaking application include:

Lightning-Fast 3-D Scanning: Hawkeye enables West Shore Home employees to capture 3-D scans of remodeling projects quickly while in the home.





Precision Accuracy: Every detail of a remodeling project is digitized, facilitating better project planning and execution.





Seamless Integration: Hawkeye merges into West Shore Home's existing workflow, minimizing disruptions and maximizing productivity.





Enhanced Customer Experience: Homeowners will be able to visualize their existing space in 3-D during their design consultation.





Increased Operational Efficiency: Substantial improvements in operational efficiency, leading to faster project turnaround times and cost savings.

By accumulating a comprehensive database of 3-D scans, the company is laying the foundation for an innovative buying experience in the future. Hawkeye will only measure the remodeling space; customer privacy will not be compromised.

"Hawkeye is a testament to our commitment to innovation and improving the customer experience," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO of West Shore Home. "We believe that harnessing the power of 3-D scanning and data analytics will revolutionize how people approach home remodeling."

With this pioneering technology, West Shore Home is well-positioned to lead the way towards a brighter future for the entire industry. Its data-driven approach will not only enhance its own operations but drive positive change throughout the home remodeling industry.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy, and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

West Shore Home (PRNewsfoto/West Shore Home) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Shore Home