Mitgo launches Mitgame - an online gaming partner network for app growth and user acquisition

Mitgo, a global tech company, launches Mitgame, a specialised one-stop partner network and user acquisition platform for games and online gaming services.

Released as a stand-alone business in 2023, Mitgame grew out of the online gaming segment of performance network Admitad, a Mitgo company.

In the last 12 months, online gaming revenues across Admitad's partner network grew by more than 50%, with the US and Germany as the most significant markets. Seeing rapid growth, it was decided to launch Mitgame as a separate business entity with a separate business model focussing exclusively on the online gaming market.

The network already has more than 200.000 publishers, 100+ game brands as clients and has attracted more than 500,000 active players for its partners in the first half of 2023 alone. Current Mitgame partnerships include Xbox, PlayStation, Epic Games, Riot Games, Perfect World, Plarium, MY.GAMES, Wargaming, Gaijin, Nexters, Innogames and Upjers.

"We have been working with Mitgame for a long time now and are achieving great results. High-quality traffic sources and reliable, quick campaign management from their side have allowed us to run highly-profitable campaigns with them since 2016. We're looking forward to many more years of successful collaboration." - Anne Fomferra, Marketing Manager, Innogames

"Mitgame has been a reliable partner over the years. They provide fast and professional support when issues arise and deliver the quality traffic we want for our games'' - Jan Fleischmann, Affiliate Marketing Manager, Upjers

Performance marketing particularly suits gaming, since it speaks to target audiences directly, attracts new players and offers a transparent way to allocate marketing budgets, track traffic and attribute clicks.

"Mitgame has evolved into a very gaming-focussed business. Being part of Mitgo will allow Mitgame to benefit from all the services and partner networking opportunities the company offers. This is part of our core strategy - to broaden and diversify the business into successful, global market segments." - Alexander Bachmann, CEO and Founder, Mitgo.

Mitgo plans to invest more than $9 million USD into the development of Mitgame until 2025, with plans for Mitgame to become a market leader.

For existing Admitad users, Mitgame will continue to work on the Admitad platform. Step by step, Mitgame publishers and advertisers will be migrated over to their new Mitgame accounts. For new users, the stand-alone platform is available for use now.

