JELD-WEN Releases 2022 ESG Report

Continued commitment to and progress against 2050 goals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the company's ESG achievements during the 2022 reporting year and progress toward its 2050 sustainability goals.

"Leading in a responsible manner has been a company pillar at JELD-WEN for decades." - CEO William J. Christensen

"Leading in a responsible manner has been a company pillar at JELD-WEN for decades," said JELD-WEN CEO William J. Christensen. "As we evolve our business and improve our ESG performance over time, our long-term goals remain ambitious and intentional. These goals are supported by our enduring commitment to providing a safe, diverse and inclusive work environment for our associates and sustainable, innovative solutions that benefit our customers, our communities and the planet."

JELD-WEN is dedicated to transforming the windows and doors industry by offering the latest energy-efficient solutions and fostering circularity in its operations and products by eliminating waste and using sustainable materials. Last year, the company announced its 2050 sustainability goals, aimed at significantly reducing its operational environmental impact and increasing its energy-efficient product portfolio to help customers reduce their own environmental footprint.

Highlights of JELD-WEN's 2022 ESG report include:

4% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2022 compared to 2021

7% reduction in metric tons of waste sent to landfills in 2022 compared to 2021

7% reduction in total serious injuries in 2022 compared to 2021

300+ DE&I courses offered in 2022

52% of North America early career and intern candidates were ethnically diverse

44% women on the Board of Directors

"Our products and services give us the opportunity to enter people's daily lives – at home and at work," said Farsad Fotouhi, vice president of global ESG. "We are dedicated to ensuring that the products we provide are not only beautiful and safe, but also environmentally responsible."

The company's 2022 ESG report also highlights JELD-WEN's enhanced governance structure and reporting mechanisms, as well as progress in building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture for employees.

The JELD-WEN ESG report aligns with ESG best practice reporting frameworks and industry standards such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), "Building Products & Furnishings," the Revised Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2021) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Read the full 2022 ESG report here.

About JELD-WEN, Inc.

JELD-WEN is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates facilities in 16 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 1960, the JELD-WEN team has been committed to making quality products that create safe and sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit www.jeld-wen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategies and related business and stakeholder impacts and our ability to execute on our plans, initiatives, projections, goals, and commitments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

