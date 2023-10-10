THE 2023 SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT CELEBRATES 16 YEARS OF CHARITABLE IMPACT

Automaker's Signature Philanthropic Event Returns with Longtime National Charity Partners: the ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event will return in 2023 for its 16th consecutive year. By the end of this year's event, Subaru and its participating retailers aim to reach a cumulative total of more than $285 million in donations to returning national charity partners including The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, as well as over 800 local hometown charities.

"Each year, our Subaru community comes together for the Subaru Share the Love Event, collectively supporting causes that make an incredible impact on both a national and local scale. This event is at the heart of what makes us More Than a Car Company," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our customers inspire us, and we are excited to offer them another chance to give back to the causes that are closest to their hearts heading into this holiday season."

For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any of the more than 630 Subaru retailers from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of charities.* Retailers can also add up to two hometown charities in their local communities to receive an additional $50 or more for each vehicle sold or leased. Additionally, many participating Subaru retailers will donate $5 to their registered hometown charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period.

Since the launch of the Subaru Share the Love Event in 2008, Subaru of America, Inc. and its participating retailers have donated more than $256 million and supported over 2,100 hometown charities to help those in need.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. A leading voice for animals for over 150 years, the ASPCA provides lifesaving protection and care to animals in need. Whether it's rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, advocating for humane laws and policies, or supporting animal shelters across the country, the ASPCA helps animals live better lives. Through our partnership with the ASPCA during the Share the Love Event, Subaru has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of more than 116,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish®

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. The impact of just one wish has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved and helps wish kids and their families believe in better days ahead. Through our partnership with Make-A-Wish during the Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers have helped to grant the life-changing wishes of more than 3,300 kids with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels America

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels America. Meals on Wheels America provides leadership to local, community-based programs dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation's homebound seniors. Through our partnership with Meals on Wheels during the Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers have helped deliver more than 4.3 million meals and friendly visits to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation. In partnership with the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. Through our partnership with the National Park Foundation during the Share the Love Event, Subaru is helping provide critical funding to programs and projects that help protect America's more than 400 national parks.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 12, 2024. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

