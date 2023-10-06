Jaclyn Leibl-Cote named Collette Chief Executive Officer

Family-Owned Tour Operator names first female CEO in its 106 years.

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collette, the Rhode Island-based global tour operator, announces the succession of Jaclyn Leibl-Cote to Chief Executive Officer of the organization, only the fourth CEO in the company's 106-year history. She is the third generation of the Sullivan family to transition into the role, and the first female leader of the company. In this role, she will lead Collette's Executive and Strategic Leadership Teams, driving both the global company's strategic direction and its day-to-day operations with a laser focus on fulfilling the company's mission of enhancing life's journey by creating extraordinary travel experiences.

Current Collette CEO, Dan Sullivan, Jr. announced the promotion at a companywide meeting, sharing his excitement for the change of leadership and the company's robust future. He will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, effective immediately, where he will act as an advisor to Leibl-Cote and the Executive Team on the company's overall direction and long-term strategy.

"This transition is the culmination of a comprehensive succession planning process to ensure leadership continuity and position Collette for continued growth. Jaclyn has served as President and Chief Customer Experience Officer since 2018, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the organization. She successfully steered the company through a global pandemic, with Collette emerging stronger and more innovative than ever before."

Leibl-Cote joined Collette in 2005, holding roles as tour guide, client care agent, product designer and strategist, head of marketing, and most recently as President and Chief Customer Experience officer. She has driven product line differentiation, developed an innovative customer experience platform, broadened the company's leadership team, evolved a data-driven strategy and cultivated a values-led culture.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from Babson College. She is a member of the URI Arts & Sciences Advisory Council, Chairwoman of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Committee, and an avid supporter of many local and global non-profits.

About Collette:

As the longest-running tour operator in North America, Collette is the company travelers can trust. Leading with integrity, Collette's comprehensive travel protection plan, flexible tour pacing, and strong relationships within the travel space set it apart. The happiness of its travelers has been its roadmap since 1918 and today Collette offers over 170 tours to all seven continents and five distinct travel styles, including small group touring and river cruises. This third-generation family-owned business is dedicated to giving back in both local and global communities through its corporate responsibility platform. For more information, visit www.gocollette.com or call 1(800)-340-5158.

