HAVAS HEALTH & YOU'S NETWORK OF AGENCIES TOOK HOME RECORD NUMBER OF WINS AT 2023 MM+M AWARDS, INCLUDING TITANIUM 'BEST IN SHOW' AND 'AGENCY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR'

HAVAS HEALTH & YOU'S NETWORK OF AGENCIES TOOK HOME RECORD NUMBER OF WINS AT 2023 MM+M AWARDS, INCLUDING TITANIUM 'BEST IN SHOW' AND 'AGENCY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR'

The network earned a record number of 9 wins at the 2023 Medical Marketing + Media awards.

Havas Health & You (CNW Group/Havas Health & You) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the premier healthcare marketing and communications agency, and its network of agencies captured a record number of recognitions at this year's Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M) awards. Notably, Havas Health Plus earned the Titanium "Best in Show" award for their "ParkinSex" campaign, Denise Henry, Group President of Havas Life, was recognized as "Agency Entrepreneur of the Year," and the network secured three agency of the year accolades. Collectively, the group received 7 gold awards and 1 silver.

"HH&Y has always taken pride in putting human purpose at the center of everything we do," says Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Health & You and Havas Creative Network. "This year's MM+M wins are a testament to using the power of creativity and innovation to inspire healthier lives."

The MM+M Awards strive to recognize, champion, and celebrate creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing and communications, and is judged entirely by fellow industry peers. This year, HH&Y and network agencies Havas Life New York, Arnold New York, H4B Boston, Havas Health Plus, and Havas Voice were named amongst the winners.

The work recognized included "ParkinSex" by Havas Health Plus for the American Parkinson Disease Association – a campaign that put human-centered design and accessibility into practice by launching a physical and digital booklet/kit to help patients and their partners overcome the disproportionately high rate of sexual dysfunction experienced by Parkinson's patients.

Havas Health Plus (CNW Group/Havas Health & You)

Havas Health Plus (CNW Group/Havas Health & You) (PRNewswire)

"Everyday Heroes," a partnership between HH&Y, Pfizer, and Marvel, became the most downloaded comic of 2020, honoring nurses fighting COVID-19 and shifting the narrative surrounding vaccination.

Havas Health & You (CNW Group/Havas Health & You) (PRNewswire)

"Over the last two years, HH&Y has placed an increased focus on tackling one of the greatest generational threats humanity has ever faced – health inequity," said Eric Weisberg, Global CCO of HH&Y. "By creating work that addresses disparities in accessibility and awareness, we hope to create a more equitable future. We are humbled to have this important work recognized at this year's awards."

Here is the full list of wins from the 2023 MM+M Awards:

Titanium; Best in Show Award: Havas Health Plus - (American Parkinson Disease Association)

Gold; Agency Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Denise Henry, Havas Life

Gold; Agency Newcomer of the Year Award: Havas Voice

Gold; Rare Disease Agency of the Year Award: H4B Boston

Gold; Midsize Healthcare Agency Award: Arnold New York

Gold; Best Disease Education Campaign Award: Havas Life NY - Marvel Everyday Heroes (Pfizer)

Gold; Best Use of Customer Experience Marketing Award: Havas Health Plus - ParkinSex (American Parkinson Disease Association)

Gold; Best Use of Film or Video Award: Havas Health Plus - ParkinSex (American Parkinson Disease Association)

Silver; Large Healthcare Network Award: Havas Health & You

For more information about the 2023 MM+M Awards, visit: https://www.mmm-awards.com/

About Havas Health & You Network

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas, and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around human purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

About MM+M

MM+M, first published in 1966 as Medical Marketing + Media, is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of its subject matter. The 50-year-old business title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features — timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics, and greater healthcare marketing.

Havas Health & You Logo (CNW Group/Havas Health & You) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Havas Health & You