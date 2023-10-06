Balega Debuts Tenth Annual Limited-Edition Grit and Grace Sock Collection

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balega, a leading performance running sock brand, proudly announces its release of their tenth annual, limited-edition Grit and Grace collection.

Grit and Grace collection (PRNewswire)

One dollar from every purchase of their limited-edition Grit and Grace socks benefits Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP), the leading national science-based and advocacy organization working to eliminate toxic chemicals and other environmental exposures linked to breast cancer. The socks in this collection feature Balega's world-class quality of exceptional comfort, fit and durability.

This partnership reinforces Balega's widely recognized commitment to purpose-driven initiatives. Balega's mission has always been to deliver unmatched excellence in the fit, feel and technical performance of their running socks, while simultaneously forging connections with communities, retailers and charitable organizations like Breast Cancer Prevention Partners.

"We are proud to reach this ten-year milestone for our Grit and Grace collection," said Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus. "From early on, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners aligned with Balega's mission to develop superior products with purpose. We resonated with their unique proposition to identify the causes of breast cancer as a pathway to a cure and are honored to support this cause."

Grit and Grace socks will retail for $17 per pair and can be purchased at specialty run stores and online at www.balega.com. To learn more about the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, visit www.bcpp.org.

About Balega

A leading performance sock brand in the run specialty market, Balega is a designer and manufacturer of technical performance running socks and part of the Implus family of brands. With a proud American-South African initiative, the company develops its product in several countries, utilizing the best performance yarns produced across the globe. Crafted for a superior fit and unmatched comfort, Balega is committed to the technical excellence, quality, and performance expected in the Balega brand. A brand with 'sole,' Balega prides itself on its commitment to the community with projects aimed at enriching those less fortunate than ourselves. For more information, please visit www.balega.com.

About Implus

Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more, please visit www.Implus.com .

Implus logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Implus LLC