YourTango Announces Groundbreaking New Podcast, "Open Relationships: Transforming Together" in Collaboration with iHeartMedia

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YourTango, a leading publishing platform whose mission is to foster the human connection and whose editorial reaches over 50 million people every month, announces the launch of "Open Relationships: Transforming Together" in collaboration with iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally.

The new podcast will bring together renowned thought leaders, authors, researchers, artists and influencers in an effort to nurture relationships, ultimately in service to transforming millions of lives and rebuilding America's emotional core.

The ambitious goal of this bold, new video podcast is to help people learn how to open up emotionally to one another in order to energize and elevate their relational wellness. The show aims to transform relationships of all stripes - with significant others, families, friends, co-workers and, critically, with ourselves.

"Open Relationships: Transforming Together" launches on October 10th. Early episodes feature superstars in the relationships and wellness space, including Marianne Williamson, Helen Fisher, Sue Johnson, Guy Winch, Stan Tatkin, Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt.

At a time when the stakes could hardly be higher, "Open Relationships" offers an entertaining and profoundly needed tonic to a set of crises facing our society: from the loneliness epidemic and mental health crisis to the hurt, heartache and reactiveness that dominate innumerable lives to the overwhelming use of personal technology that prevents us from nurturing the social bonds that are key to our well-being, health and happiness.

Hosted by Andrea Miller, CEO and founder of YourTango, award-winning author and passionate relationship catalyst, "Open Relationships: Transforming Together" offers its audience an abundance of insight, entertainment, and actionable takeaways.

"We are thrilled to launch 'Open Relationships' with iHeartMedia, which will allow us to reach a much larger audience and help us more quickly achieve the vast potential of this show," declares Andrea. She adds, "Relationships offer a unique, compelling forge to transform and that is the mission of our amazing show. Relational wellness is as important as getting enough sleep, eating well and exercising. It is not a nice-to-have. It is a need-to-have!"

Andrea, alongside her co-hosts, including media-critic and author, Joanna Schroeder, New York Times bestselling author, Jonas Koffler, and Emmy-award winning producer Bryon Adkins, energetically practice and discuss what it looks like to be more open in their relationships, including putting themselves in the proverbial hot seat. They bravely and thoughtfully address those delicate questions and topics that we all experience but are often too afraid to discuss or admit.

"iHeartMedia is excited to team up with YourTango to support the launch of this compelling new podcast. We believe that the energy, intention, courage and heart that Andrea and her team bring to the show, along with a set of all-star guests, have all the makings for a successful show," said Michael Biondo, President Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, iHeartMedia. "Relationships form the connective tissue that is critical in our individual lives and to the fabric of society."

"Open Relationships: Transforming Together" will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard and seen. Listen to the official trailer now, here or watch the video trailer on the YourTango YouTube Channel, here.

About YourTango

YourTango is the #1 publishing company focused on love and relationships, emotional-wellness and self-empowerment. With a mission to foster the human connection and a bias for action, YourTango is leading a movement to energize and elevate relational wellness in millions of lives.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Contact: Julie Smartz, 310-430-6150, julie@yourtango.com

