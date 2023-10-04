Trend Micro Drives New Era of Channel Prosperity and Engagement

Re-designed Trend Partner Program will enable excellence in managed services and AI

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) has announced a complete redesign to the company's worldwide partner program. This re-design will accelerate business growth for partners and allow them to further deliver exceptional value to end customers.

The re-designed Trend Partner Program will enable excellence in managed services and AI (PRNewswire)

The re-designed program enables partners to deliver services and assessments for enterprise and SMB-focused partners.

Eva Chen, CEO at Trend: "Our partners have been an indispensable part of our extraordinary journey spanning over three decades. We anticipate the achievements still to come as we continue to strategically align with our partners to safeguard the digital world. As we introduce a new era of the channel with this completely re-designed partner program, I am proud to announce our joint mission to enable partners to become the most resilient cybersecurity companions and guide our customers through their security lifecycle."

The program is built around the Trend Vision One™ platform, creating opportunities for partners to deliver services and assessments for both enterprise and SMB-focused partners.

Customers are facing increased risks as threat actors derive greater monetary value from criminal activities. As cybersecurity demand grows, the need for in-house skills to protect data, companies, brands, industries and governments grows as well. Partners can close this gap by delivering value via crucial services: MSSP, MSP, SOCaaS, XDR, Incident Response, and much more. To address this need, Trend is improving the ability for partners to offer assessments to customers, including Cyber Risk Assessments, new additions of External Attack Surface, Cloud Posture, and Azure AD Assessments. Over 800 partners have already leveraged Cyber Risk Assessment Services to complete 1,400+ customer assessments—and more new services are on the way.

Anne Saunders, Global Director of Cybersecurity Partnerships at Capgemini: "Working alongside Trend has empowered us to deliver unmatched security and tremendous value to our customers. As we see growing complexity in the cybersecurity landscape, our partnership with Trend is a key element to our success in enabling business transformation. We're looking forward to giving more customers the tools they need to secure their organizations with confidence."

As Trend and its partners have evolved together, so has another critical component: artificial intelligence, which enables partner analysts to understand the next threat alert, and the next opportunity for growth within customer accounts, further deepening a partner's value to their end customers.

Learn more about Trend partner success stories at

https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/partners/partner-stories.html

Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys: "Hybrid IT environments are growing in complexity, with managed security services serving as a major driver for the channel. At the same time, the channel is undergoing a shift towards cloud, services, marketplaces, incident response and consulting. It's great to see Trend Micro providing extensive support – including a well-balanced Partner Capability Model – that paves the way for partners to excel in managed services, by leveraging the power of generative AI."

The Trend Partner Program will enable channel partners to:

Embrace AI with Trend Vision One generative AI capabilities, empowering SOC teams to accelerate daily workflows, enhancing their performance and productivity

Increase profitability with stacked benefits; from capabilities, deal participation and co-selling, marketplace competitive private offers and recognized partners' influenced revenue in services and consulting

Expand services with new competencies for partners to earn their technical and service validations in cloud security, professional services, managed security services, SOC, IR, and more

Co-sell and generate more leads with multiple lead gen tools and customer workshops, including co-branded risk assessments, cloud security for AWS and Azure workshops, online demo environments, marketplace incentive campaigns, and numerous co-sell and co-branded sales tools

Experience immersive learning with Trend Campus, which supports hybrid learning across three progressive tracks as well as in-depth 1:1 consultation for competency partners

Leverage an integrated digital experience across partner locator, partner portal, mobile app, leads dashboard and cloud marketplaces

The Trend Partner Program is built on the foundation of a thriving channel business comprising 147,000 profiled partners, more than half of whom took broader cybersecurity training in the past year. Deal registration has seen a significant increase, especially by co-selling partners, with 42% YoY growth in AWS CPPO partners and a 46% YoY increase in MSP partners selling XDR.

Sean Barker, CEO at cloudEQ: "Organizations rely on us to address their business challenges and speed up their digital transformation while ensuring business continuity. Security is a shared responsibility and a critical element of the cloud migration journey, and we work alongside Trend to provide customers with proactive and automated cloud security. The latest iteration of Trend's partner program will further enable us to deepen our expertise and broaden our services to safeguard our customers' cloud applications."

Trend continues to evolve and grow alongside partners, ensuring that joint customers remain protected while remaining profitable and extending partner opportunities.

To read more about the new partner program, visit https://www.trendmicro.com/partner

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With over 7,500 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Trend Micro logo (PRNewsfoto/Trend Micro Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated