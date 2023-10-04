HTeaO Kicks Off 'Round Up with the Ryan Palmer Foundation'

America's Leading and Largest Iced Tea Franchise Partners with Pro Golfer's Foundation to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Awareness

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTeaO, America's largest iced tea franchise, has announced the kick off of its 2023 partnership with the Ryan Palmer Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative for October. During the month of October, every guest will have the opportunity to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar, with the donation going towards the Ryan Palmer Breast Cancer Initiative and the creation of Hope Kits. These kits are given to breast cancer patients who are currently undergoing treatment and are used to help boost their spirits.

"Our partnership with Ryan Palmer is all about giving that extra bit of hope to those who are going through chemotherapy for their breast cancer," said Justin Howe, CEO of HTeaO. "We are excited to be able to partner with Ryan again this year to try and raise more money during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Our continued relationship with the foundation and all the work our employees do to garner donations to go towards this great cause is perfectly aligned with our values and we look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come."

With this promotion, the leading iced tea brand is also bringing back the pink straws for breast cancer awareness month. In 2022, HTeaO raised over $70,700 dollars for the Ryan Palmer Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative with the round up campaign. The brand humbly expects to far surpass that number in 2023.

The partnership with pro PGA golfer, Ryan Palmer, has been going on for three years and stems from Palmer's roots in Amarillo, Texas, the birthplace of HTeaO. Through his roots in the Texas panhandle, Palmer has remained close friends with HTeaO CEO Justin Howe. He has been a professional golfer since 2000, and earned his place on the PGA Tour in 2004 with four PGA Tour wins.

The Ryan Palmer Foundation was created in 2003 with the ambition of providing opportunities to young people and to help lift them up. In 2019, Palmer started the Breast Cancer Initiative after his wife's experience with chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. For more on the Ryan Palmer and his foundation, please visit https://ryanpalmerfoundation.org.

HTeaO is the leading iced tea franchise and is breaking into a niche category within the beverage industry. With a cost-effective business model, the brand operates their own supply chain, significantly lowering the cost of goods. HTeaO serves ultra-premium tea, water and coffee related products to customers in-store and through a drive-thru. 26 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea are sold at each location, created with a proprietary water filtration system, and 100% all natural ingredients. In early January this year, HTeaO announced a minority partnership with two Dallas based Private equity firms: Crux Capital and Trive Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the partnership will help to ensure HTeaO's stable expansion. HTeaO believes in creating a welcoming atmosphere and makes a large effort to give back to the local community. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit https://hteao.com/franchise/.

