Advarra Launches Next-Generation Technology to Align Patients, Sites, and Sponsors in Clinical Trials

Developed with industry stakeholders, Longboat v2.2 provides patients with easy access to their study information in one site-focused solution

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical research technology for sites and sponsors, announces new technology functionality designed to improve all stakeholders' clinical trial experiences. Longboat, an established platform used in more than 70 countries and by nearly 20,000 sites, now features an online patient portal with a comprehensive set of engagement tools including a simple document exchange that enables transparent collaboration between patients, sites, and sponsors or clinical research organizations (CROs) without adding technology burden.

A common complaint of trial participants is the lack of access to their individual clinical trial data and documents. At the same time, clinical trial sites are overburdened, using 20 or more systems daily to manage a trial. Both of these challenges — lack of access to patient data like lab results and overly complicated processes for the site — illustrate the inefficiencies in the current approach to clinical research that sponsors equally want to solve.

The new Advarra Longboat patient portal provides key features that align the patient, site, and sponsor. Developed in collaboration with leading sites, sponsors, and CROs, notable advancements in the Longboat patient portal module include:

Sites can now share important documents such as signed informed consent forms and lab results with patients.

Patients can access all important documents and communications as well as educational videos, study information, key study contacts, and quick links to other study tools in one easy-to-use portal.

Sites are notified via email with information attached when the sponsor or CRO provides study newsletters and other information directly to the patient, allowing them to stay in the loop on communications.

Because the patient portal module is part of the same platform the site uses for essential document collection, training/learning management, study conduct enablement tools, and safety letter viewing and acknowledgement, sites are able to provide a more engaging, connected experience for their patients with this simplified workflow.

"We've been listening to sites who are drowning in administrative tasks, repeatedly entering the same information, having to log into multiple systems or feeling out of the loop with direct communication between the sponsor and patient," said Elisa Cascade, chief product officer at Advarra. "A connected system with site, sponsor, CRO, and patient access provides visibility to all while preserving the site-patient relationship. This transparent collaboration in real time is a win for everyone involved in the study."

Advarra's industry-leading Longboat platform centralizes all research operations globally for patients, sites, sponsors, and CROs to accelerate study startup, guide efficient and compliant study conduct, and improve the patient experience. Clinical trial teams benefit from key enhancements including real-time patient information exchange via the patient portal. Site teams are automatically alerted when sponsors share study newsletters and other updates to participants for greater transparency and alignment across all study stakeholders.

Advarra is releasing Longboat 2.2 this month. Learn more about Longboat and Advarra's suite of clinical research services and technologies that spans the clinical research lifecycle at the Global Site Solutions Summit (October 6-8, 2023) in Hollywood, FL – booth #301.

Or request a demo at www.advarra.com/longboat.

