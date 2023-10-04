AbbVie to Host Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its third-quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, October 27, 2023, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT. It will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

