Innovative New Media and Tree3 Partner to Advance NIL Collective Marketing

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative New Media (INM), a strategic marketing company transforming the NIL industry, is excited to announce their partnership with Tree3. Tree3 is the first and only e-commerce platform devoted to NIL collectives. Tree3 simplifies the shopping experience for fans of college athletics by providing an avenue to purchase thousands of products from the collective's branded storefront.

"Tree3 is excited to partner with INM to bring marketplace functionality to NIL collectives," said Matt Leinart of Tree3. "Together, we're providing athletes with the tools they need to thrive in this digital age."

Christine Lacy, founder of Tree3, added, "We're eager to see this collaboration revolutionize the landscape of NIL opportunities and cultivate financial success for student athletes."

Innovative New Media complements the work of Tree3 by making it possible for these products to be marketed by athletes and by driving more traffic to the storefront. On the collectives' websites, athletes create content for their fans to enjoy while INM redirects fans to products on the collectives' branded storefront using proprietary software from Firework.

Firework offers human connection to the e-commerce experience; this software creates interactive video experiences reminiscent of in-store shopping. For sports fans who want to interact with athletes and represent their team through branded products, Firework technology, alongside INM and Tree3's partnership, creates the perfect opportunity to do both simultaneously.

Rutgers' Knight Society and Grambling State's The Icon 1901 have worked with INM and Tree3 to implement this technology on their websites and are seeing rapid results for their athletes. This system is an inclusive approach to NIL funding that benefits all athletes, regardless of their sport.

"Our team at Knight Society is excited to be working with Innovative New Media and Tree3," said Knight Society's founder and CEO Geo Baker. "We are constantly looking for new and creative ways to connect Rutgers student athletes to brands across the country. We believe that this partnership is a step in the right direction for those goals while also giving Rutgers fans fun exclusive content of student athletes lives outside of their sport."

Knight Society is gearing up to host KnightFest, a vibrant fanfest designed to unite the Rutgers community through music, food, player introductions, and games. In addition, it will feature exciting sponsorship opportunities.

Collectives are not only excited to see athletes reap the benefits of sponsorships but also for fans to have the opportunity to connect with players and gain insights into their daily lives, fostering a deeper sense of connection.

"Our goal at The Icon 1901 Collective is to be the premier NIL collective, supporting and developing Historically Black College and University (HBCU) athletes as influencers and community builders, while connecting them with brands seeking authentic influencers to expand their reach," said David Dirks, Chief Operating Officer for The Icon 1901 Collective. "Through partnerships with INM and Tree3, our platform utilizes top technology to assist brands in building a diverse and inclusive image, strengthening their reputation, and creating meaningful connections with consumers."

INM and Tree3 will integrate this partnership across numerous collectives in the near future.

Based in Miami, FL, Innovative New Media is a strategic marketing company focusing on NIL opportunities by bringing together brands, collectives and student athletes to enhance and create sustainable revenue flow for the student-athlete.

Based in Dallas, TX, Tree3 is the first and only e-commerce platform dedicated to NIL collectives, making it easy for fans to support their teams by providing a multitude of products available for purchase from a branded storefront.

Based in San Mateo, CA, Firework is the world's largest video commerce solution for brands, retailers and publishers, bringing interaction and community engagement to a brand's digital storefront through livestream and shoppable video.

