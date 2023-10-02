Mease Life Affiliates With Acts Retirement-Life Communities

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mease Life, a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Dunedin, Florida has completed an affiliation with Pennsylvania-based Acts Retirement-Life Communities, Inc., one of the nation's largest not-for-profit senior living organizations.

Under the affiliation agreement, Mease Life has become an Acts affiliate member and part of its network of 27 CCRCs in nine states across the east coast. By joining the Acts organization, Mease Life will realize significant advantages in purchasing power, added expertise and resources, and provide career-advancing opportunities for their team members which position the organization to thrive in meeting the needs of current and future residents. Mease Life is home to approximately 350 residents and includes a mix of independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing residences, and other specialty care services.

With the affiliation, Acts is continuing its strategic growth by expanding its presence in Florida where it operates four other senior living CCRCs. Acts has successfully completed nine affiliation transactions adding 13 communities over the past two decades, leading the industry's continued consolidation. Acts is currently the nation's fourth largest not-for-profit senior living organization with assets of $2.4 billion and an A- rating from Fitch Ratings. The Acts communities are in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

"We are delighted to be joining the Acts family, which is one of the nation's premier senior living organizations with an over 50-year track record in senior living services," said Kent L. McRae, Mease Life President and CEO. "In joining a company with the reputation, resources, and financial strength of Acts, the affiliation has set us up for continued success into the future to provide exceptional senior living services that is core to our identity."

"We are ecstatic to welcome Mease Life into the Acts family of communities and further expand our presence in Florida, where we've achieved great success with other Acts campuses," said Gerald T. Grant, Acts Chief Executive Officer. "Both Mease Life and Acts are united by a shared commitment to provide the highest quality of retirement lifestyle amenities, services, and care for residents. This affiliation further positions us to deliver on our mission."

Acts Retirement-Life Communities, Inc. is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization headquartered in Fort Washington, PA. Acts has been serving seniors since 1972, and is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit senior living organizations. Its family of senior living CCRCs in 9 states serves more than 10,000 residents.

Located in Dunedin, Florida, Mease Life was founded in the early 1960s by Dr. John A. Mease. The nine-story high rise community includes a mix of independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing residences, along with other specialty care health services.

