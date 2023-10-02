Kensho Technologies Streamlines Client Data Management by Integrating its Link AI Solution with S&P Global Market Intelligence's Cross Reference Service Dataset, BECRS

Link and BECRS work together to provide precise entity mapping and data enrichment, allowing customers a complete view of their data landscape

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensho Technologies , a company of S&P Global, today announced a significant enhancement to its Kensho Link solution with the integration of S&P Global Market Intelligence's Business Entity Cross Reference Service (BECRS) dataset. Customers can now use Kensho Link to map company entities to identifiers using both S&P Global Market Intelligence's Capital IQ (CIQ) identifiers and BECRS identifiers. The integration will significantly simplify the user data management & linking workflow via a one-step process supported by both programmatic API and simple drag-and-drop user interface access.

(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global) (PRNewswire)

Kensho Link helps organizations with the first step of data standardization as a machine learning (ML) service that maps entities in a user's database to unique ID numbers from S&P Global's company database. Link uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm trained to return high quality links, even when the data inputs are ambiguous or contain errors. Once mapped to these unique IDs, a user's database becomes more powerful and standardized. Link compares user's submitted data to S&P Global's Capital IQ database, a leading company database with over 26 million (and growing) entities.

BECRS provides users with immediate cross-reference capabilities for millions of public and private entities using standardized and proprietary identifiers. Users take advantage of BECRS for timely and accurate data mapping to update and maintain. For example, relationships within a corporate hierarchy and an array of different identifiers like LEIs and national tax IDs, and avoiding the time-consuming and costly endeavor of manually maintaining user's linkages of mapping entities to issuers.

"I am excited for the next level of Kensho Link. As S&P continues to lead in the industry in allowing our client to enrich their data with S&P content, this enhancement of combining Kensho Link with Business Entity Cross Reference Service and its Global identifiers from around the world will enable clients to streamline the integration process easier and faster," said Lance Risi, Global Product Director of Cross Reference Services at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"We're very proud to enhance Kensho Link with S&P Global Market Intelligence's BECRS," said Jonathan Leibowitz, Commercial Lead for Kensho Data Management & Linking Solutions. "This integration strengthens Kensho Link by providing users with further data enrichment capabilities and additional disambiguation, all in one centralized output. This is significant for our users and we're excited to take Link to the next level."

By leveraging both Kensho Link and BECRS datasets in a single workflow, clients can connect more to data and produce higher quality downstream decision-making insights. Leveraging the API or User Interface, Kensho Link users can:

Enrich Data: Receive an output that contains 10+ entity data points including a CIQ ID, legal entity name, a link score, company foundation data (address, city, state, zip, phone number, url, aliases) and third party identifiers from the BECRS dataset. Kensho Link can now equip users with more data than ever before, ultimately serving as the key facilitator in downstream workflows.

Disambiguate: Leveraging S&P Global's robust data ecosystem, Kensho Link's premier disambiguation capabilities drive our client's efforts to make continued data connections more efficient.

Embrace Data As-a-Service: Instead of two separate products that necessitate client-side data table joins, this integrated data-as-a-service solution centralizes entity data, improving the efficiency and ease with which clients upload and manage their data.

The integration is available today at Kensho.com/Link . For a free trial signup, visit: https://kensho.com/solutions .

About Kensho Technologies Inc.

Kensho builds solutions to uncover insights in messy and unstructured data that enable critical workflows and empower businesses to make decisions with conviction. Kensho's products are powered by state-of-the-art Machine Learning techniques that allow customers to unlock insights faster using Artificial Intelligence, including voice-to-text transcription, data extraction from documents and natural language processing that gives computers the ability to comprehend and analyze human language. The company was acquired by S&P Global in 2018 and continues to operate independently, retaining its distinct brand and culture. For more information, visit www.kensho.com .

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world. We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.

