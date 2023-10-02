Holland America Line Successfully Installs SpaceX's Starlink Internet Aboard More Than Half Its Fleet

Remainder of ships scheduled to have next generation of internet by the end of 2023

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is more than halfway through updating internet to SpaceX's Starlink across its fleet of 11 ships. The first ship to receive this next-generation technology was Koningsdam, and now Oosterdam, Volendam, Westerdam, Zaandam and Zuiderdam all have the high-speed internet on board.

Starlink is the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology providing high-speed internet around the world. Since receiving Starlink internet, the ships have sailed through Alaska, the Mediterranean and Canada with positive guest and team member feedback on the performance of the Wi-Fi.

"Our goal is to continue keeping all guests connected to the internet to share their memorable experiences, and to allow our team members to stay in touch with their loved ones back home," said Kathleen Erickson, vice president of technology for Holland America Line. "It's important we stay up to date with evolving technology to ensure the best experience for everyone stepping foot on our ships."

Adding Starlink to Holland America Line's fleet brings faster internet to guests and team members in all weather conditions and locations. The upgrade has made it easier to stay connected to friends and family around the globe and allows professional communications for guests who can't leave the office behind.

Holland America Line is scheduled to have Starlink internet installed on the remaining five ships in the fleet by mid-December 2023.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

